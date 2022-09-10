The best city to live in the United States is in California but it is not San Francisco or Los Angeles

The decision to find a new place to live is always difficultespecially since several factors must be considered before making the move, such as location, job opportunities, costs of living, environment, medical care, weather, and even proximity to basic services.

In full 2022, in In the United States, finding an attractive offer for a new home is difficult due to rising prices caused by inflation. The state of California is one of the most expensive states to live in in the entire United States, behind only New York and New Jersey. and in it, Burlingame is the ideal place to move.

This is due to its high costs of living, for having some of the most important cities and counties in the country, and for the average annual income that its residents receive each year. While it’s an expensive state to move to, California is home to the best city to live nationally.

Burlingame has a median family income per year of $128,447 dollars Wikipedia

Based on data from the US Census Bureau, the FBI, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as data focused on the housing affordabilitylifestyle, economy and quality of life, 24/7 Wall Street found the best city in the country to live.

The finance web portal was dedicated to analyzing the major cities in the United States with data from 2015 to 2019; California was the state with the most cities considered in the study, with more than 20.

Most of the places investigated are located outside the big cities with access to well-paying jobs, affordable costs of living and residents avoid big city problems like high crime rates or high costs for basic services.

Burlingame, Calif. was selected as the best city to live in the entire country this 2022. It has a population of 30,576 inhabitants, with a population growth in five years of up to 3.2 percent more.

According to research, the median family income per year is $128,447 dollars. Nationwide, the national median household income is estimated at $79,900, estimates the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, making Burlingame nearly double the median.

The city is located between San Francisco and San José on the Bay Area Wikipedia

The city is located between San Francisco and San José on the Bay Area. One of the reasons why it was chosen as the best place to live is that in the city unemployment and poverty are not common aspects. The new residents who arrive take a short time to find work and quickly manage to accommodate themselves to the population. It was also rated as having the highest quality of life and healthiest lifestyle, with more than 80 percent of its residents exercising and getting regular medical care.

Although it is the best city to live in the country with accessible life opportunities, is within San Mateo, the most expensive county to live within the state of California, according to a survey conducted by 24/7 Wall Street at the end of 2021.