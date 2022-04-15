The best comedies of the 90s

The sitcoms that we enjoyed from 1990 to the year 2000.

We enter the decade that left an unparalleled trail within sitcoms. Most of the protagonists of these series are known worldwide and continue to lead the world of television. We have imitated them in clothes, haircuts and phrases that we continue to say at home. If someone in a photo has a fake smile, don’t you immediately tell them that they look like Chandler? If Tom Jones’ “It’s Not Unusual” plays, don’t you dance like Carlton? In our mind we keep them fresh but it has been more than 30 years in some cases. This is the top of the sitcoms that made us laugh until the year 2000 with so many crazy prophecies in which they assured us that the world was ending.

Rank 10: Blossom

Blossom

This series surprised us. The story did not begin with a typical family consisting of father, mother and siblings. The mother had gone to Europe in search of fulfilling her dream of being a singer, while Blossom remains with her two older brothers and his father. Originally broadcast in the United States on NBC, it shows us the life of a very charismatic protagonist Ruby Alexandra «Blossom» Russo (played by Mayim Bialik), her father, a musician named Nick (Ted Wass), and her two older brothers: Joey (Joey Lawrence) and Anthony (Michael Stoyanov). We saw her go through adolescence and deal with all the issues surrounding that stage of your life when you don’t know who you are. The difference with Blossom is that she always had it clear. Together with her best friend Six (Jenna von Oÿ), Blossom always faces life with joy and accepting that she is different. Bialik is now starring in ‘Call me Kat’ after slaying as Sheldon’s girlfriend on ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

Position number 9: Crazy for you

Crazy for You

This American television series broadcast by NBC was not as well known in Spain, but for those of us who saw it at ungodly hours and at a glance, it seems like a luxury series starting with the cast. The show follows Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt as a newlywed couple in New York City dealing with the typical problems that come with moving in with your partner. In ‘Loco por ti’ they were always treated with a lot of irony since they had a teacher in it with Hunt. Reiser played Paul Buchman, a documentary filmmaker, and Hunt as Jamie Stemple Buchman, a public relations specialist. The couple ends the series with a baby they named Mabel. In the last season of the show, both protagonists came to charge 1 million dollars per episode.

Rank 8: That ’70s Show

that 70s wonder

Who do you not know from this series? Now almost everyone is rich and famous, or free on bail in Masterson’s case. The series, brought to us by FOX, was a real sensation. It was about a group of teenagers, each one more different, with whom we were able to live a time that caught us from afar or in diapers. The story takes place in the fictional town of Point Place in Wisconsin and brings us unforgettable characters. The story revolves around its protagonist Eric Forman (Topher Grace), however, the rest of the cast was essential for the success of the series: Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and his now wife Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis), Steven Hyde ( Danny Masterson), Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon). That ’70s Show premiered in 1998 and was one of the most watched series of its time among young people who wanted to peek into that era and adults who wanted to relive it

7th place: Sports Night

sports-night

We know that it only had two seasons but they were unforgettable. With some protagonists taking their hats off, he told us how the creation of a sports program worked on a television network during hours of low audience and everything that was going on behind the scenes. Although it falls into the genre of sitcoms, it could be considered a dramedy since some moments were very hard. The series was created by Aaron Sorkin, who initially thought of turning Sports Night into a movie, however, he was unable to structure the plot so he turned it into a television series. It was nominated for Emmys and Golden Globes and it is not for less with this cast: Josh Charles as Daniel “Dan” Rydell, Peter Krause as Casey McCall, Felicity Huffman as Dana Whitaker, Joshua Malina as Jeremy Goodwin, Sabrina Lloyd as Natalie Hurley and Robert Guillaume as Isaac Jaffe. If you have never seen it, we encourage you to do so and be stunned, as we were back in the day, by its cancellation.

6th place: Everybody loves Raymond

Everybody loves Raymond

With the name of ‘Everyone loves Raymond’, it arrived in Spain and that crazy house completely conquered us. It should be noted that this was not the case at the beginning and that the series barely lasted until it reached the fourth season. The reviews were not excessively good, however, in 1999 the series escalated in such a way that it lasted nine seasons and garnered thirteen Emmy awards, leading its protagonist to stardom. Everybody Loves Raymond is probably, after Seinfeld and Friends, the most successful sitcom in the United States of the last two decades. The series portrayed the life of a family made up of a journalist who as a husband is lazy, a woman with a very sharp tongue and as offspring a daughter and twins (a portrait of the life of Ray Romano). The problem arose in his neighbors, who are his parents and brother, which one was more intrusive and exasperating. Why was he successful? Because we all have similar family members.

5th place: Becker

Becker

We have put it in the middle of our top because we know that it did not have the audience it deserved and not everyone knows it, however, from Fuera de Series, we think that it should be among the first three. That’s how good Ted Danson is and that’s how great Becker was. The story tells us the life of a recently divorced doctor who lives in a small apartment in the center of the city and who has an opinion about everything, is always angry with the world and only manages to make those closest to him put up with him and, in Rarely do they understand. This facade that showed people, was filled with a vulnerable interior. He is a character that evolves and gains in complexity dealing with issues such as homosexuality, AIDS, racism, cancer or terrorism. It should be noted that the characters that surround him are great, each and every one of them: the ex-model and waitress with whom Becker is in love, the blind friend who is the one who knows him best, the employees with characters so opposite and simple to the time: the fool and the list and the endless number of patients who pass through his office. As a curiosity I will tell you that House is based on Becker and the character Hawkeye from MASH.

4th place: Will & Grace

Will & Grace

Who would not want to appear in a photo with them? The series, which aired on NBC for a total of eight seasons, returned for a ninth season in 2017 and was renewed for a tenth, 11 years after its completion. During its run, Will & Grace was one of the most successful television series with a gay lead character. Will (Eric McCormack) is a single gay lawyer who lives in a New York apartment building. His biggest relationships revolve around: Grace Adler (Debra Messing), who is his crazy, hilarious neighbor who adores him and works as his interior designer; Jack McFarland (Sean Hayes), Will’s friend and neighbor, also gay, but much more effeminate, and Karen Walker (Megan Mullally), Grace’s personal assistant who never works because she is rich and just needs to feel loved. Adorably funny with wonderful dialogue Will & Grace is a must-see comedy.

Rank 3: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The prince of Bel Air

Oh Will, what an upset you’ve given us! That would be the reaction of Uncle Phil and Aunt Vivien if they saw how his nephew behaved at the Oscars with the famous slap to Chris Rock. This sitcom marked an entire generation that never got tired of seeing a young man from Philadelphia and his evolution from a lower class to a very high class; from not having lasting and stable relationships to having a family that re-educates him and loves him despite his pranks and outbursts. His uncle Phil and his aunt Vivien (sister of Will’s mother whom he sends to Los Angeles to protect him from the life he led in his city) welcome him into their home to which this kid brings a different light full of fun and less seriousness. From this marriage we have Will’s cousins: Carlton (Alfonso Ribeiro, well known for his dance in tribute to Tom Jones) who becomes his best friend and confidant, although we never forget his battle partner Jazz (Jeff Townes); Hillary (Karyn Parsons) the posh girl who becomes a star whose image we still remember in front of a Doberman and so that the dog could understand her she said: “Merceeeedes” and Ashley Banks (Tatyana Maria Ali) whom we saw growing up idolizing to Will. Last but not least since he is the favorite character of many, the butler Geoffrey (Joseph Marcell) without him the series would never have been the same.

Place number 2: Frasier

Fraser

From the successful ‘Cheers’, the spin-off ‘Frasier’ was born. Starring Kelsey Grammer as psychiatrist Frasier Crane. With eleven seasons behind it, it is one of the most successful spin-offs in the history of television, adored by the public and critics. He was born in 1993 and accompanied us until 2004 where we stopped seeing the most atypical family on television. From Boston, Frasier moved to Seattle, where his brother Niles lives, before whom we bow down for the best performance, and his father Martin. With him returning to his hometown and becoming famous with his radio show where he works with his friend and producer Roz, Frasier believes he is going to lead the elite life he has always dreamed of. His plans are cut short when his father Martin moves in with him and needs the help of a physical therapist: Daphne. The young English woman who has no filter, stays to live with them and also breaks the harmony of her home. To this, we must add that his brother is completely in love with Daphne (because he is married to the devil) and thus Frasier’s life becomes more and more complicated, delighting all of us who saw and reviewed it without any shame each time. that we can. The series won 37 Emmys during its 11-year run, breaking the record held by The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970–1977), which won 29 Emmys. Kelsey Grammer (Frasier) and David Hyde Pierce (Niles) won in 2004, totaling 4 Emmys. well deserved

Position number 1: Friends

friends

It couldn’t be another. Created and produced by Marta Kauffman and David Crane, it was first broadcast on September 22, 1994 on NBC and ended on May 6, 2004 with tears in the eyes of all of us who followed it. With such a simple premise, no exteriors and only hilarious and sharp dialogue, it became the favorite series of millions of people. Chandler Bing, Phoebe Buffay, Monica Geller, Ross Geller, Rachel Green, and Joey Tribbiani are our friends for life, and we don’t allow anyone to mess with any of them except Ross for being a bad ass. We have suffered with them, had coffee while they drank it at Central Perk, their characters are idols of crowds and we adore them, for the wonderful moments we have lived since the pilot, with that triumphant entrance of Aniston in a wedding dress . The cast members returned for a special that HBO Max premiered on May 27, 2021 and was once again an audience leader. Across ten seasons, Friends had a total of 62 nominations, winning six of them. We miss them.