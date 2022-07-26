The best comedies you can find on Netflix

The best comedies on Netflix for a binge

They say laughter is the best medicine for (almost) anything, and luckily for us, there are plenty of funny movies to watch when you need a big dose of humor. Some of the best movies are comedies; movies that allow us to escape a bit from the real world and enjoy a ridiculously funny world where laughter is not lacking.

Sounds pretty good, right? If you’re looking for some comedic movies, consider these options on Netflix. From classic family movies to endearing rom-coms to blockbusters, this list has something for everyone. There’s no shortage of slapstick, wit, and downright silly stories to enjoy.

How We Picked the Best Comedies on Netflix

We take into account several factors, including box office success and critical and audience reception.

çSome of these movies are comedy classics, while others are hilarious hidden gems. Read on to see which comedies might interest you. And if you haven’t seen the Queen’s Gambit yet, we tell you why you can’t miss it.

Little Evil

Fans of a good mix of comedy and horror will delight in Little Evil, a film starring Adam Scott as a stepfather trying to connect with his young stepson.

He is convinced that the boy is evil…really evil. With playful nods to classic horror films like The Omen and Poltergeist, Little Evil delivers heartfelt laughs — and the occasional goosebumps — as Scott’s character navigates two unknowns: the supernatural and fatherhood.

Bo Burnham

If you’re looking for a wonderfully produced and witty musical comedy special, add Bo Burnham: Inside to your Netflix queue.

Watch as comedian Bo Burnham masterfully performs an award-winning special that he wrote, produced, and performed on his own over the course of a year during the pandemic, a time when we were all inside and insecure.

The laughs feel more personal and thoughtful in this one. It is a hit with audiences and critics alike, with an impressive 95 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 93 percent audience score on the website.

The Takedown

The Takedown is a French buddy cop action comedy that will have you hooked from the start.

Two cops who are complete opposites come together to work on a case that seems simple enough but turns into something much bigger and more dangerous. Following along laughter and thrills.

Don’t Look Up

It’s a comedy on Netflix with mixed reviews; some critics and audience members are not very pleased with the film’s satirical tone. But others praise the stellar cast’s performance and current event commentary, and it was a huge streaming hit for Netflix.

So really, its comedic value is in the eyes of the beholder. It’s a disaster comedy about astronomers trying to warn an unconnected world about a comet ending Earth.

The Adam Project

Sci-fi action-adventure meets some impressive comedic moments in The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds as a time-traveling pilot named Adam, who must team up with his younger self to complete a crucial mission.

Sarcastic comedy flows naturally throughout the film, and the banter between older Adam and younger Adam is witty and endearing. Add her to your Netflix playlist for a mix of comedy and adventure.

The Lovebirds

This movie has a little something for everyone: love, laughter and a murder mystery. Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae’s chemistry and comedic timing are on point in the film, which follows a couple on the verge of a breakup trying to clear their names in a murder case.

The Mitchells vs. the machines

Those looking for a more family friendly fun movie should check out The Mitchells vs. the Machines, easily one of the best comedies on Netflix right now.

Light-hearted and wildly entertaining, it tells the story of a family road trip interrupted by the robot apocalypse, and now it’s up to the litter of weirdos to save the world.

No problem. It is one of the best cartoon movies on Netflix right now, praised by viewers and critics alike.

murder mystery

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston bring their comedic chemistry to the screen with Murder Mystery, a film about a cop and his wife who, while traveling through Europe, are framed for the murder of a billionaire.

Now they have to find out who the real killer is before they are led away in handcuffs. It’s fun to watch Sandler and Aniston give and take as they navigate the twists and turns of solving a case.

set it up

It’s a Netflix rom-com that’s smart, charming, and downright funny. It’s the story of two overworked assistants (Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell) who trick their bosses into falling in love and taking it easy at the office.

As their bosses fall in love, feelings begin to surface between them as well, and, well, things get complicated. It’s a great movie, that is, for the hopeless romantic looking for sweet, genuine laughs.

Mindhorn

One of Netflix’s best comedies is also one of the streaming platform’s most underrated.

Mindhorn, a ridiculously funny movie about a down-on-his-luck actor who reprises his successful role as a 1980s detective to help catch a twisted killer who thinks the fictional detective is real.

It’s a journey from start to finish and won the hearts of many critics; it gets a solid 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. Now that you know what comedy options to choose when using Netflix, you might want to check out the best action options and sexiest movies.

Taken from rd.com 25 Best Comedies on Netflix to Stream for a Night of Laughs