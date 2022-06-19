we review the best comedy series on Disney + to laugh out loud or, in case you need a little more privacy, to smile in silence, full of happiness. HA!

The list, like the streaming channel, includes a bit of everything. Since Brilliant own animated productions with the Disney Channel labelsuch as the wonderful ‘Gravity Falls’, to new formats bought from the highest bidder, such as the incredible ‘What We Do in the Shadows’, an HBO Max series born from that film by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement that has become one of the The best vampire series to sink your teeth into.

We do not forget, of course, the Marvel series on Disney +, especially considering that little gift that made us happy last Christmas. Hopefully, the up-and-coming ‘Ms. Marvel’ could rival ‘Hawkeye’ in future updates of this gallery.

‘The patio band’ also appears as one of the representatives of the best series of our childhood available on Disney + but it is not the oldest, by far. Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia also sign up for this review of laughs in which we claim ‘The Golden Girls’ as one of those titles that won’t stop gaining fans three decades after its last episode.

A collection that also includes some of the best comedy series of the 21st century like the acclaimed ‘Atlanta’ which, in 2017, overtook rivals like ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Westworld’ and ‘This is us’ becoming the best new series of the season according to the Writers Guild of America. The title, created and starring Donald Glover, also won the award for best comedy, beating rivals such as ‘Transparent’ and ‘Veep’.

Ideal to combine with our list of the best series to watch when you’re sad, we recognize that on the platform we miss essential current Spanish comic series but you can’t have everything, at least we can enjoy the original (and complete) ‘The Muppet Show’, 120 episodes divided into five seasons through which we see personalities like Peter Ustinov, Paul Williams, Julie Andrews, John Cleese, Steve Martin, Vincent Price, Petula Clark, Alice Cooper, Elton John, Liberace, Raquel Welch, Liza Minnelli, Sylvester Stallone, Joan Baez, Carol Burnett, Johnny Cash, Marty Feldman, Mark Hamill, Roger Moore, Christopher Reeve, Gene Kelly or the illustrious Peter Sellers, who was hard to convince to play himself (if that existed with Sellers).

Are you ready to have some laughs? Get carried away chapter by chapter with this collection of adventures and characters and don’t hesitate to stop by again, we will update the collection with new essential titles.