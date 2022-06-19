The best comedy series on Disney + to laugh
we review the best comedy series on Disney + to laugh out loud or, in case you need a little more privacy, to smile in silence, full of happiness. HA!
The list, like the streaming channel, includes a bit of everything. Since Brilliant own animated productions with the Disney Channel labelsuch as the wonderful ‘Gravity Falls’, to new formats bought from the highest bidder, such as the incredible ‘What We Do in the Shadows’, an HBO Max series born from that film by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement that has become one of the The best vampire series to sink your teeth into.
We do not forget, of course, the Marvel series on Disney +, especially considering that little gift that made us happy last Christmas. Hopefully, the up-and-coming ‘Ms. Marvel’ could rival ‘Hawkeye’ in future updates of this gallery.
‘The patio band’ also appears as one of the representatives of the best series of our childhood available on Disney + but it is not the oldest, by far. Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia also sign up for this review of laughs in which we claim ‘The Golden Girls’ as one of those titles that won’t stop gaining fans three decades after its last episode.
A collection that also includes some of the best comedy series of the 21st century like the acclaimed ‘Atlanta’ which, in 2017, overtook rivals like ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Westworld’ and ‘This is us’ becoming the best new series of the season according to the Writers Guild of America. The title, created and starring Donald Glover, also won the award for best comedy, beating rivals such as ‘Transparent’ and ‘Veep’.
Ideal to combine with our list of the best series to watch when you’re sad, we recognize that on the platform we miss essential current Spanish comic series but you can’t have everything, at least we can enjoy the original (and complete) ‘The Muppet Show’, 120 episodes divided into five seasons through which we see personalities like Peter Ustinov, Paul Williams, Julie Andrews, John Cleese, Steve Martin, Vincent Price, Petula Clark, Alice Cooper, Elton John, Liberace, Raquel Welch, Liza Minnelli, Sylvester Stallone, Joan Baez, Carol Burnett, Johnny Cash, Marty Feldman, Mark Hamill, Roger Moore, Christopher Reeve, Gene Kelly or the illustrious Peter Sellers, who was hard to convince to play himself (if that existed with Sellers).
Are you ready to have some laughs? Get carried away chapter by chapter with this collection of adventures and characters and don’t hesitate to stop by again, we will update the collection with new essential titles.
Former Avenger Clint Burton (Jeremy Renner) must accomplish a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But a threat from the past forces him to reluctantly team up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a skilled 22-year-old archer (and her biggest fan) to uncover a criminal conspiracy.
A refreshing and fun gift, a Christmas delight as light as it is well shot that, perhaps unintentionally, has found its way onto the list of the best superhero series in history.
In the city of Atlanta, two African-American cousins get into the world of rap. Your professional evolution will be complicated by your different perception of what is art, product, success and other things.
Jewel of a Donald Glover wanting to take on the world, a comedy (dramatic) initially broadcast on FX Network that is among the best fiction series on US television.
JD (Zach Braff), a dreamy, loving and honest boy, has just started working as an intern in a hospital where everything happens. He will tell us about the day to day of the doctors, the patients and his new co-workers: Elliot, Chris and Carla.
One of the 20 best medical series in TV history.
The adventures of a group of elementary school students in a schoolyard that shows, in a way full of allegories, the socioeconomic reality of the adult world. This fact, together with the diversity of the group of main characters and the messages that are reproduced in the series (friendship, acceptance, etc.) make ‘La banda del patio’ a real gem.
This original Disney fiction with which a large part of the millennial generation grew up and which is one of the best animated series that is committed to diversity.
A group of dedicated teachers, with a deaf principal, go about their day-to-day as they try to navigate Philadelphia’s public school system. Despite all the obstacles that are put in front of them, they do not throw in the towel when it comes to trying to make their students succeed.
‘Abbott School’, the series that you should rescue on Disney + has Quinta Brunson as creator, screenwriter, producer and protagonist, playing Janine Teagues, an innocent and novice teacher who has to face the deficiencies of the American educational system and the ineptitude from the center address.
Four friends – cunning Dorothy, naive Rose, liberated Blanche and corrosive Sophia – decide to move in together in sunny Miami. Despite the fact that they are all quite mature, they do not give up enjoying being single or flirting with men of their age.
30 years after his farewell, this wonder of Susan Harris for NBC is revealed to the new audience of Disney + as a delicious piece of cheesecake. For the undecided, we remember our special ‘The Golden Girls’: 10 reasons to claim the successful series.
Jess (Zooey Deschanel) is an adorable girl who has just broken up with her boyfriend, so in a change of direction she decides to share a flat with three attractive guys in search of a new and different life. But, will it be the correct coexistence to live with three singles?
One of our 10 series like ‘Friends’ so you can stop watching it on loop.
The residents of Mirador de Montepinar, a residential complex located on the outskirts of a large city, live, which is not little.
The series by Laura and Alberto Caballero emerged after ‘There is no one alive here’ from which Spain cannot (or does not want) to turn the page.
Luis Lorenzo (La que se avecina), arrested for alleged murder
‘What we do in the shadows’
Hilarious mockumentary about a group of vampire roommates who tell us about their day to day (or night to night) on Staten Island.
Born from the film of the same name directed by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, Disney+ users are lucky to also be able to enjoy one of the best series on HBO Max in Spain.
Five friends who run a small bar in a neighborhood in South Philadelphia, the city of brotherly love, try to maintain the balance between business and friendship, a task that is not easy, since each of them tends to get carried away solely by their personal interests, which that leads to uncomfortable situations that threaten to deteriorate their personal relationships.
The wild series censored by Disney + is the great gift of Rob McElhenney for the FX Network and, now, for the subscribers of the streaming channel. As if all this were not enough, it includes one of the 10 unforgettable musical moments on TV.
When it premiered in 2009, no one expected that this sitcom about three connected families would delight audiences for over a decade. Much less than the Emmys and the critics would surrender to their interpreters, their performances and their white and light but forceful way of bringing homosexuality and Latino immigration to the normality of fiction.
Winner of 13 Emmy Awards, among other 116 awards, there is something that fans of ‘Modern Family’ keep wondering: will there be a ‘spin-off’ of the series?
Animated series that tells the adventures of two 12-year-old twins, Dipper and Mabel Pines. When their parents decide to send them to their great-uncle Stan, who lives in the heart of Gravity Falls, Oregon, the brothers discover that not everything is what it seems…
Ideal for young adventurers, and not so young but also adventurers, this beautiful cartoon combines the spirit of ‘Twin Peaks’ and the strength of ‘Stranger Things’ to fill your heart with joy. Do not hesitate, ‘Gravity Falls’ is the series you must see.
When a small lottery win seems to herald a change in Earl’s life, he is hit by a car and the winning ticket flies away while he is unconscious. At the hospital, Carson Daly teaches him that the success of a person depends on the good he does for others and, after his discharge, he finds the ticket and decides to start a list with all the things he has done wrong to compensate them with good deeds. .
We all learned about Karma from good old Earl and his misadventures. Unfortunately canceled in its season letter, it has now become one of the great series that you should see, once, this summer.
‘The Simpsons’https://www.fotogramas.es/”Futurama’
Here we do not need to insist much, ‘Futurama’ and the first (12) seasons of ‘The Simpsons’ are television history in their own right and, swallowed by 20th Century Fox, are part of the Disney + catalog.
All work and grace of a type without equal that we remember in the special Matt Groening: five reasons why it is one of its kind.
‘The Muppet Show’
When Jim Henson swept his ‘Sesame Street’ (1969), he decided to continue creating magic looking for a more mature audience and, together with his colleague Frank Oz, they created ‘The Muppet Show’ (1976), a variety program presented by puppets with luxury guest artists in each chapter.
That jewel of television gave its fans hours of fun during 120 episodes divided into five seasons. The list of party guests in those years is endless.
The original (and complete) ‘The Muppet Show’ is available on the channel alongside ‘More Muppets Than Ever’, the Muppet Talk Show, a slightly watered-down but interesting version of the format.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io