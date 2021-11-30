The best companies for young people in Italy: the ranking

Great Place to Work published the annual ranking Best Workplaces for Millennials with the best companies to work in Italy for young people. In the ranking there are multinational giants based in Italy but also emerging realities born over the last ten years and which have managed to attract young people thanks to operational flexibility and organizational structures.

The generation of the so-called Millennials is made up of Young people adults who distance themselves significantly from previous generations, both in terms of needs and expectations within the world of work.

Young people, the best companies to work in Italy

At the top of the Best Workplaces for Millennials 2021 ranking published by Grat Place for Work there is Bending Spoons, an Italian developer of applications for mobile devices founded in 2013 and based in Milan, a city that will soon see its skyline transformed with the arrival of a new skyscraper.

Second position in the ranking for Mia-Platform, a digital platform for the end-to-end creation of native cloud applications based on Fast Data, Microservices and APIs: the company boasts 88 millennials out of a total of 97 workers.

Bronze medal for Casavo Management, Real Estate company that leaves off the podium Selectra, followed by Webranking And Unox Spa. The company Reverse which deals with professional services and research and selection obtains the seventh place, ahead of Across, octave, e Zeta Service, not at.

In tenth place we find Cisco Systems: the world leader in telecommunications technologies, in 2021 also obtained the title of best company to work in our country among those that have from 150 to 499 employees within the Best Workplaces Italy 2021 ranking.

Position number eleven for American Express, already included in the ranking of Italian companies where women work best. Twelfth place for Auxiell that comes before Salesforce And Wide Group. To close the annual Best Workplaces for Millennials ranking published by Great Place to Work, in fifteenth place is the information technology and consulting company Iconsulting with 233 millennials out of 299 total workers.

Best Workplaces for Millennials 2021: the ranking