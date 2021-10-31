The best costumes for Halloween 2021

Squid Game : competitor or guard?

Becoming “the greatest Netflix series ever” (Ted Sarandos dixit) in the fall means only one thing: material cooked and eaten for Halloween. If then the show in question is Hunger Games meets Parasite with a good dose of gore à la Takashi Miike, you will have no other costume other than this one. Indeed, these: there is the green track suit and white slip on shoes if you want to be a competitor. If, on the other hand, the intention is to recycle the outfit of the House of Paper from the past few years, it is enough to lighten the red a little and replace Dalí with a fencing mask. Les jeux sont faits (sorry).

Ted Lasso

If you like tracksuits but hate catchphrases, opt for something more niche, like the feel-good comedy starring Jason Sudekis we needed during the pandemic. Visor, whistle and a nice mustache: Ted Lasso

Wandavision : Wanda, Vision or….

Another of the best series of the year (shamefully not awarded) is perfect for those who want to show off two or even three changes of clothes, see Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda: 50s dress, casual look in Eighties jeans and grand finale with Scarlet Witch. To stay on the subject of witches, there is also the beloved Agatha Harkness by Kathryn Hahn. Instead, for him to intercom Vision (Paul Bettany), but android or human version with the manager’s briefcase? That is the question.

James Bond : yes, but with the teddy bear

We have written a lot about the last chapter of 007, No Time To Die, including the most intimate and fragile Bond twist ever seen on screen. Without spoiling for those who have not yet seen the Materan adventures of ours, for Halloween you can bet everything on a variation on the theme: the most tender Bond, in an impeccable dress, yes, but with a teddy bear below. See the film to find out more.

Bo Burnham in quarantine

If you’re short on budget for the costume and haven’t shaved your beard and mustache in months, don’t do it now. A white T-shirt and jeans (or even just boxers, if you’re brave) will be enough to impersonate Bo Burnham in quarantine. And if you’re afraid of not being recognizable enough, add a puppet made from a sock. Perhaps few will understand it, but those few …

Ahsoka Tano from The Mandalorian

After the appearance in the second season of The Mandalorian, in which she unveiled Baby Yoda’s backstory, Ahsoka Tano will have a spin-off of her own. And in the meantime, a lot of cosplayers on Halloween too. Take a character who rocks – the Jedi, who was Anakin Skywalker’s padawan (apprentice) and star of The Clone Wars -, add the casting made in heaven by Rosario Dawson. The rest is history.

Cassie from A promising woman

The Avenging Angel played by Carey Mulligan in A promising woman by Emerald Fennell has many faces. The most pop is certainly that of the sexy stripper / nurse with rainbow hair who marks the final showdown in the film. Highly symbolic and very very dark.

Patrizia Reggiani or rather, Lady Gaga in House of Gucci

Ok, we haven’t seen Ridley Scott’s film yet, but the Patrizia Reggiani played by Lady Gaga is already a cult only from the photos and trailers: “In the name of the father, the son and the Gucci”. Among the thousands of anthology looks, our favorite is a fur hat, belt and bling bling set in Gressoney, Val d’Aosta.

Fran Lebowitz

Men’s tailored jacket, shirt, a pair of jeans. And then the legendary tortoiseshell eyeglasses that copied half the world from her and, of course, the curly hair with the parting in the center. Here is the perfect costume for a fancy Halloween: ladies and gents, Fran Lebowitz.

Cruella in Emma Stone version

If you want to play it with something more pop, nothing better than Emma Stone’s Cruella: a little bit gothic, a little punk, a sort of version of Joker by Joaquin Phoenix for women. You need at least a half white and half black wig and make-up that leaves its mark. For the outfit, on the other hand, they range from a leather jacket and a tulle glove to dresses with a train of 13 meters. You do.

Bonus: Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala

Yes, we know. Here we are outside the territory of cinema and series. But we are very into that of the cult. Of course Kim’s look was Balenciaga, but here you just need to slip into a black spandex from head to toe to solve the Halloween practice. And also have the certainty of anonymity.