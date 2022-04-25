The best couples on the Oscars 2022 red carpet

In this 94th edition of the Oscars It seems that there was a desire to share. Because after a long time without kisses, hugs and with masks camouflaging any show of affection in public, the protagonists of this red carpet have wanted to show the world that they are in love with their respective partners. Openly and without complexes, this time more than one and one has been carried away by the emotion of the moment and have had no qualms about kissing, if the photographers so requested, before hundreds of flashes. From Penelope and Bardem to Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter, these are some of the leading couples in these oscars 2022.