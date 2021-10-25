The best cryptocurrency exchanges to buy and sell cryptocurrencies – Lavocedigenova.it

Investing or trading in Bitcoin can be intimidating at first. For new investors and traders, frequent news about scams is very concerning. Yes it is true that the Crypto trading market is full of scams. So does the conventional commercial market.

Investing in cryptocurrencies has never been easy. The cryptocurrency market is only a decade old and hence, it becomes difficult to fully trust its authenticity. The main concern when trading cryptocurrencies is security measures. One mistake and you may lose all your Crypto assets.

Whether you intend to buy or sell cryptocurrencies, trade HODL frequently, or just have easy access to your Crypto asset, the following crypto exchange platforms are the best in the business.

Best Cryptocurrency Exchanges

The following list covers the best trading platforms. These platforms have huge user databases that authenticate the credibility of the platforms. Read on to know what the Crypto exchange platform has to offer.

1. Coinbase

Coinbase is one of the most used Crypto exchange platforms and is believed to appeal to over 20 million users. Coinbase was founded in 2012 when very few people are aware of the existence of cryptocurrencies.

While the cryptocurrency market was rife with scams and fraudulent activity, the Coinbase name has never been tarnished by fraudulent claims. Currently, Coinbase operates in more than 40 US states.

Pro

Varieties of Altcoins are available for exchanges.

Simple user interface.

High clearance.

Against

2. Wealth Matrix App

The bitcoin-code.it is a first in the industry. It has been in the industry for some time but became popular during the pandemic. The currency has thousands of users. This platform is the best if you are new to the Crypto trading market. It offers free education and allows users to have a free demo account to enjoy the thrill of trading. Once you are confident in your trading performance, you can switch from a free demo account to a real account.

Pro

Easy to use interface.

Free demo account.

Start trading with a low investment.

Against

Lack of market analysis.

3. Binance

Binance is one of the exchange platforms that was founded after Bitcoin’s first successful rally. Binance was founded in 2017. It mainly focuses on Altcoin trading. Binance has some of the most exchange pairs and caters to more than 600 pairs for exchanges. And yes, it offers cryptocurrencies to fiat currencies.

Binance is the best Crypto exchange platform. Reports show that in terms of trading volume, Binance is second to none.

Pro

Low fees compared to other platforms.

Cryptocurrency for fiat currency exchange.

Advanced Charts.

Against

You must have prior knowledge of trading.

4. Cash App

Have you ever used the popular Venmo cash? Cash apps are similar to Venmo in many ways. You can use the Cash app to split bills, pay rent, and even shop online from platforms that support the Cash app. Cash apps offer debit card services.

The best part is that not only can you invest in cryptocurrencies, but you can also invest in traditional assets.

Pro

Peer to peer money transfer.

You can withdraw money in the form of Bitcoin.

Easy to use interface.

Against

Only allow Bitcoin investments.

5. Bisq

Bisq is a worldwide Crypto exchange platform known for its high quality Bitcoin exchange. It is the best app with the lowest trading fees. Despite having low trading fees, it offers a secure Crypto exchange platform. Bisq can be accessed from laptop, desktop and mobile device. No matter where you are, you can access your resources.

Pro

No KYC required.

Multiple payment options.

It can be accessed from any device.

Against

Not good for active trading.

Conclusion

All the above mentioned Crypto exchange platforms are the best at what they do. Each platform caters to different feature sets. So, take a look at the features before selecting a Crypto exchange platform.