The best cryptocurrency to buy by the end of the month

The cryptocurrency market is booming, and there is an ever-increasing number of investment opportunities available today. Most people have heard of the most popular cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, but there are thousands of coins and tokens to choose from. In this article we will see where to invest, or in more detail on which cryptocurrency to buy by the end of the month.

That said, the best cryptocurrency to invest in today and for the rest of 2022 is Solana (SOL). These are the reasons for the choice.

Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Today – Summary

⭐️ Topic Cryptocurrencies 💰 Types of information Investing in cryptocurrencies ✅ Selected cryptocurrencies Solana (SOL) 👉 Where to Invest eToro

Solana has experienced astounding growth

Solana is the fifth largest cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of nearly $ 61.7 billion. IS similar to Ethereum as it is a blockchain platform that hosts decentralized apps, such as smart contracts, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized finance apps (DeFi), and digital apps, among others. Solana allows transactions on its blockchain without the use of banks or other intermediaries.

Solana has only been around since 2019, but has grown rapidly in just two years. It is currently valued at around $ 200 per token, up from around $ 1.50 at the start of the year. It is one of the fastest growing cryptocurrencies and actually rose to over $ 230 per token in early December before dropping to its current level in recent weeks.

A few different factors fueled Solana’s strong rise. One of these is the growth of NFTs on its platform. NFTs are certificates of ownership of digital products, such as sports memorabilia, art, drawings, music and videos, to name a few. NBA Top Shot is one of the most popular NFTs, featuring video highlights of NBA players. Solana quickly gained market share and became a leading NFT blockchain, with over $ 775 million in NFT sales since August across over 555,000 transactions, according to Cryptoslam.

All in all, Solana has more than 400 projects on its blockchain, most of which are NFTs and decentralized finance apps. It’s far below Ethereum’s nearly 3,000, but has grown to be among the leaders in a short time.

Speed ​​and efficiency are Solana’s strengths

A big reason for the success of Solana is its speed and efficiency. It has the faster blockchain and currently conducts nearly 3,000 transactions per second, with the ability to handle 50,000 to 65,000 per second and the architecture to handle much more if needed.

Ethereum, in comparison, can currently only handle 15 to 45 transactions per second, although the cryptocurrency will come out with Ethereum 2.0 in 2022, which will be much faster.

Solana is not only faster than Ethereum but also cheaper, with an average transaction cost of a miniscule $ 0,00025. That’s about half of Ethereum’s average gas rate of $ 0.0004 per transaction.

The other advantage of Solana is its unique validation process, called proof of history. This method differs from other cryptocurrencies in that it creates a timestamp which leaves a historical record that proves the transaction took place. While other cryptocurrencies require the network to validate the transaction, the proof-of-history makes validation much faster, which allows for faster transactions.

Additionally, Solana has a powerful supporter in Alexis Ohanian. The Reddit co-founder is investing $ 100 million in Solana through its venture capital fund, Seven Seven Six, to develop decentralized social media on a blockchain-based internet. Ohanian calls it the ‘next wave’ of social media.

Will Solana see the same performance next year as this year? It’s impossible to know, especially since its main competitor, Ethereum, is upgrading its technology and improving its processes. But it has become one of the largest blockchain networks and has key benefits that should allow it to continue to gain market share.

As with all cryptocurrencies, move with caution, as they are a relatively new type of investment and regulation and other factors could definitely affect the crypto space. But Solana has distinct advantages that should propel it higher in 2022 and beyond.

Solana Live Chart (SOL)

How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

For investing in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upside and downside, thus having the possibility of gaining (or losing) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2,000. Leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

Where to invest in cryptocurrencies with CFDs

Investing in cryptocurrencies is one of the favorite activities of many people who wish to ride the enthusiastic rally of digital currencies. Thanks to CFDs, anyone can easily access the financial markets and buy cryptocurrencies (or other types of assets such as stocks, currencies, commodities, etc …), even with a small starting capital.

