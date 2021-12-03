The Best Cryptocurrency to Buy in December is not Shiba Inu

Are you looking for a cryptocurrency with real chances of making a profit? Forget Shiba Inu, choose cryptocurrencies with strong fundamentals and focused on long-term growth. Read on to find out which is the best cryptocurrency to buy in December.

Best Cryptocurrency to Buy in December – Summary

If you have been following the trend of cryptocurrencies for months, you have surely noticed the huge rally recorded by Shiba Inu. The meme cryptocurrency has generated a spike in earnings of over 121,000,000% since January 1st (not a typo), but now its fate is quite different; after losing more than half of its value from its highs and after making investors rich, Shiba Inu could fall very low.

The month of November saw an alternation of ups and downs for cryptocurrencies. The digital currency sector soared in the first half of the month before returning most of its earnings in the past two weeks. And while meme coins lose momentum, investors are now shifting to cryptocurrencies with technical advantages to support long-term growth. The cryptocurrency that mirrors these characteristics and that can generate huge profits in December and beyond is Solana (SOL).

Why invest in Solana?

Founded in early 2020, Solana (SOL) has grown approximately 30,000% since its inception to a market capitalization of $ 69 billion, making it the fifth largest cryptocurrency in the world. Unlike meme coins like Shiba Inu, which also posted rapid gains in this time frame, Solana is showing more steady growth and not due to FOMO, but from strong fundamentals.

As a programmable blockchain, Solana is designed to host decentralized applications (dApp). These peer-to-peer programs use self-executed smart contracts to operate on the blockchain without intermediaries, allowing for everything from cryptocurrency exchanges to digital art markets. Solana’s dApps use its native token, SOL, to pay commissions and transact over the network, potentially increasing demand and rating.

Till now, Solana hosts 500 dApps, which is far below the current market leader Ethereum, which is home to 3,000, but Solana is ready to join Ethereum for its technical advantages.

What are Solana’s innovations?

Ethereum uses an outdated proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism in which miners solve computational problems to verify transactions and update the blockchain. PoW is a limiting mechanism for ETH growth because it is slow and consumes a lot of energy. Solana solves this problem with a Proof of Stake system (PoS) where miners validate transactions using their existing coins. It also uses a complementary history proof algorithm that speeds up the process by recording time.

According to Coinbase.com, Solana’s consensus mechanism allows it to process 50,000 transactions per second compared to Ethereum’s 15 or less. And that means Solana can handle multiple dApps running at the same time without experiencing congestion and rising transaction costs.

To be honest, Ethereum doesn’t rest on its laurels either. The industry leader plans to upgrade its scalability through an upgrade called Ethereum 2.0, which will transform Ethereum from its current PoW consensus mechanism to a faster PoS system (though it’s unclear when these changes will take effect). But the blockchain is not a zero-sum game and the success of one network does not necessarily ‘kill’ all the others. Solana and Ethereum can coexist, benefiting from the overall growth of cryptocurrencies.

Investing for the long term

Investing in cryptocurrencies is not for the faint of heart. The thriving market is known forextreme volatility, which can make millionaires as fast as make you lose your capital. But Solana can establish a lasting advantage with breakthrough innovations in transaction speed and scalability.

Investors looking to buy a top-notch digital asset in December should look no further than Solana.

Solana Live Chart (SOL)

How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

For investing in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upside and downside, thus having the possibility of gaining (or losing) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2,000. Leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

