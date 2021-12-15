The Best Cryptocurrency to Invest in Before the New Year

Not all cryptocurrencies are created equal, so it’s important to choose your investments wisely. Before entering 2022, this is the best cryptocurrency you could add to your wallet.

With just a few days left until the end of 2021, it’s a good idea to start thinking about your investment strategy ahead of the new year.

Cryptocurrencies have had a pretty good year and have shown that it’s not just a fad. As new cryptocurrencies enter the market and established ones continue to grow, there has never been a better time to add some cryptocurrencies to your wallet.

Choosing which cryptocurrency to invest in, however, can be difficult. There are thousands of different digital minds to choose from, and while they carry a degree of risk, some are stronger investments than others.

The best option for you will largely depend on your preferences and your own risk tolerance, but among those that have the greatest long-term potential, Ethereum (ETH) is definitely one of them.

Why is now a smart time to invest in Ethereum?

Ethereum was first launched in 2015, but last year it was one of the best. Its price has risen more than 500% since the beginning of the year, compared to the 85% increase in Bitcoin (BTC) over the same time period.

One of the reasons to invest in Ethereum today is that it is currently switching to Ethereum 2.0, an updated version that will make it faster and more sustainable. The developers have already started rolling out the update, but Ethereum will not fully switch to Ethereum 2.0 until next year.

Part of this update includes the switching from a Proof of Work (PoW) system to a Proof of Stake (PoS) system. A PoW system, like the protocol behind the Bitcoin network, involves high-powered computers solving complicated puzzles to verify cryptographic transactions. This process requires an immense amount of energy, and Bitcoin already uses more energy than some countries.

A PoS system requires users to stake some of their own cryptocurrencies to validate transactions. Not only does this require around 99.95% less power than a PoW protocol, it also results in significantly faster transaction times, which will allow Ethereum to scale quickly.

Is Ethereum the right investment for you?

Once Ethereum is switched to Ethereum 2.0, it will have some important advantages over Bitcoin. Although it is impossible to say how much the update will affect the Ethereum price or whether it will ever overtake Bitcoin as the most popular cryptocurrency, Ethereum could see a price hike next year after the update is complete.

Before investing, however, it is important to think about whether Ethereum or other cryptocurrencies, in general, are the right investment for you.

Despite its many advantages, Ethereum (like all cryptocurrencies) still is highly speculative. Ethereum 2.0 can make the technology faster and more energy efficient, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be successful in the long run. If cryptocurrencies or decentralized applications don’t catch on in the public, it will be difficult for Ethereum to have a staying power.

For this reason, it is wise to make sure that you are willing to take some degree of risk first invest in Ethereum or other cryptocurrencies. While Ethereum is one of the safest cryptocurrencies, however, it is a fairly risky investment that is not guaranteed to yield positive returns.

Finally, double check that the rest of your wallet is solid and balanced before invest in cryptocurrencies. That way, if your investment doesn’t thrive, it won’t sink your entire portfolio.

Ethereum has had one of the most successful years in its history, but the best may still come. If you are willing to take the risk that comes with investing in cryptocurrencies, Ethereum could be a smart investment right now.

