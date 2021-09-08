The best curiosities about Inglourious Basterds

Inglourious Basterds is the sixth film directed by Quentin Tarantino and, to date, is considered one of his most evocative works. The director himself loves the film and, despite being infamous for its strong self-critical spirit, considers it his masterpiece. In the style of great conflict movies of the 60s and 70s with a charismatic and shrewd streak that never hurts, Inglourious Basterds boasts a fast pace and an intense plot for which he continues to be particularly appreciated by the public.

The story is divided according to the characters and, in general, follows the events of a group of American soldiers intent on overthrowing the Nazi regime. Inglourious Basterds is a work drenched in facets which, on his side, has a series of characters that have become particularly iconic. When it comes to such works, it goes without saying that there are many curiosity and anecdotes from the set that, perhaps, not everyone knows. In this article, we bring you the best facts about Inglourious Basterds.

Combine multiple genres

To the careless eye, Inglourious Basterds may simply seem like a more original war movie than usual. In reality, Tarantino fans and, in general, the most seasoned cinephiles, realize that things are very different. Inglourious Basterds is, like every other work of the director, one declaration of love to the cinema and, as such, it tends to mix many genres also, visually, placed at the antipodes of the main plot. From war movies of the 60s up to the most classic Western spaghetti, not only thanks to visual elements such as the title of the first chapter “Once upon a time in Nazi France”, clear reference to “Once upon a time in America), but also to the fact that Ennio Morricone worked on the film’s final score, despite not being the official composer. In addition, many scenes feature historical action and robbery movies.

The link with the story of Anne Frank

Many will know the sad story of Anne Frank, a very young Jewish victim of the Nazi occupation in Holland, who died in the notorious concentration camp of Belsen, in 1945, only sixteen years old. Her diaries detail the two-year period in which her family managed to hide in a secret chamber in an Amsterdam house to avoid being captured. Published in the way posthumous, Anne Frank’s diaries are one of the most precious testimonies of the horrors of war. Bastards Without Glory contains many references to the brave young woman. The first, in the opening scene, where the father of Shoshanna hides the family LaPadite in the basement of his house. To interpret the man, Patrick Elias, whose father, was one of the girl’s cousins. Also, Anne Frank’s name is engraved on the lethal baseball bat of the iconic character of the Jewish Bear.

The scene of the fire

Anyone who has seen it at least once will surely remember the exciting final scene in which Shoshanna sticks a fire in his cinema to exterminate the highest German offices. It is known that playing with fire is risky, but when it comes to Quentin Tarantino, things cannot fail to become dangerous than they already are. During rehearsals for the scene, everything went according to plan. The set burned at a very high, but manageable temperature, which was around 400 °.

It was in the selected take that the flames they reached over a thousand great ones. The giant swastika hanging on the screen shouldn’t have fallen, but it ultimately provided even more effect amazing for the sequence. Tarantino even decided to save himself by wearing one fireproof suit and watching the scene unfold from a crane. Recalling those moments during an interview with Huffpost, Eli Roth revealed that the actors risked die in the flames if they stayed on set for a few more seconds.

The actors who should have joined the cast

When it comes to projects like Inglourious Basterds, it seems clear that the production and casting process goes through several stages and many second thoughts. It seems that Leonardo Dicaprio he should have joined the cast of the film. The actor would not have been part of the Apache team, but he would have played Hans Landa. At one point, Quentin Tarantino was about to abandon the project in its entirety due to the difficulties he was having in finding the right actors. Eventually, however, the director managed to find the right one compromise, recalling DiCaprio for his next work: Django Unchained.

DiCaprio isn’t the only actor he was near to get a part in the irreverent director’s sixth film. Another interpreter that the director had considered was, in fact, Adam Sandler. Apparently the two had talked for a long time to give Sandler the role ofJewish Bear. In the end, we know that the part was entrusted to Eli Roth and, ultimately, we don’t know how Sandler would have fared in a Tarantino film.