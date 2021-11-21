The best deals on DVD and Blu-Ray of Black Friday 2021

Amazon has finally kicked off its offers relating to Black Friday 2021, immediately proposing itself with a multitude of offers, dedicated to each category present on the store! You absolutely have to take advantage of it, especially because the discounts on most of the items in the store are very valid and also affect a very interesting category: DVD and Blu-Ray at will, including single films and special box sets to add to your collection, waiting for a rewatch to do under the covers, while it’s raining and freezing outside. Among the most interesting, we immediately point out a Pirates of the Caribbean themed gem!

On offer, at a price of € 21.80 against the usual € 31.14, you have the opportunity to take home the Complete Collection of Pirates of the Caribbean in Blu-Ray version, to enjoy the exhilarating experience led by Johnny Depp at the highest quality. But that’s not all: Amazon spoils cinephiles in every way, offering discounts on a good range of titles: from Marvel products to action movies, there really is something for everyone!

Also, Marvel fans, there is something for you too and it is not just a Blu Ray, as it is the special 10th anniversary version. of the one and inimitable Thor played by Chris Hemsworth, in these days of offer is discounted at only € 8.91; if you do not have a suitable player, do not despair, Amazon has rightly thought of you too and discounted the DVD at € 7.89. As for the Steelbook proposals, you can find Fast & Furious 9 Steelbook at a discount (Ultra HD + Blu-ray), the latest chapter of the famous Fast and Furious saga and direct sequel to the previous Fast & Furious 8.

The peculiarity of this product, which you can buy for only € 23.99, is found in the additions included in the article: over seven minutes of unreleased scenes, which were not added in the final cut of the movie you saw at the cinema! If you want to find out more about Dom Toretto and his family, this is a great item to add to your cart immediately, while still on sale. Always to stay on the subject of iconic sagas that have marked the history of cinema, we also recommend the wonderful Skywalker Saga set complete that you can find both Blu-Ray and DVD versions. Yes, it’s a big shot for us too!

»Click here to subscribe to Amazon Prime«

” Are you a student? Sign up for Amazon Prime at half price! “

In conclusion, not only do we recommend that you take a look at our entire selection of products, here at the bottom, to get some cinematic ideas between gifts and collecting, but we also suggest you subscribe to our four Telegram channels, to receive the best offers every day related to: generic offers, hardware & tech, clothing and sports and Chinese products, such as those of the Xiaomi, Redmi and Huawei brands. Happy shopping and, last but not least, enjoy your viewing!

Our selection of products

Complete Collection Pirates of the Caribbean, Blu-Ray | € 21.80 ( € 31.14)

( Fast & Furious 9 Steelbook, Blu-Ray | € 23.99 ( € 29.99 )

( ) Thor 10th anniversary version, Blu-Ray | € 8.91 ( € 9.90 )

( ) Thor 10th anniversary version, DVD | € 7.89 ( € 8.49 )

( ) James Bond Collection, Blu-Ray | € 41.89 ( € 44.89 )

( ) James Bond Collection, DVD | € 39.94 ( € 42.19 )

( ) Rocky Saga, Blu-Ray | € 12.99 ( € 14.99 )

( ) Rocky Saga, DVD | € 9.99 ( € 12.99 )

( ) A Clockwork Orange – Titans of Cult – Limited Edition Steelbook, Blu-Ray | € 24.99 ( € 34.90 )

( ) Star Wars Story Rogue One, Blu-Ray | € 8.37 ( € 11.04 )

( ) Star Wars Story Rogue One, DVD | € 7.98 ( € 8.49 )

( ) Star Wars Box Set The Complete Skywalker Saga, Blu-Ray | € 66.82 ( € 84.19 )

( ) Star Wars The Complete Skywalker Saga Box Set, DVD | € 58.46 ( € 80.91 )

Black Friday offers still available

Follow us and always stay informed on the best offers!