The best deals on table games on Black Friday 2021

The promotions of the Amazon Black Friday 2021 have begun, and there is no shortage of them many surprises for all fans of board games. In fact, interested parties can buy now many titles at very affordable prices, all with incredible discounts and with the possibility of taking advantage of fast shipping Amazon Prime.

As per tradition, the list of promotional items is practically infinite but, among the various offers, we recommend that you take a look at the one dedicated to the game Marvel Villainous by Ravensburger. Usually sold to € 49.98, today and until the end of Black Friday it is available for “only” € 37.49, thanks to a 25% discount which has cut its selling price by ben € 12.49.

We are talking about a perfect product for fans of Marvel movies and TV series, which allows you to take on the role of five villains, viz Thanos, Hela, Ultron, Taskmaster And Killmonger. In this asymmetrical card game it is also possible to adjust the difficulty of the game, according to your preferences and experience (a factor not to be underestimated, especially for newbies ed).

Land game instructions have been carefully written and the gameplay is simple to learn and apply. Clearly, each villain has its own guide, which will be useful for players to build a winning strategy and bring home the best possible result. Inside the package they are present statuettes of excellent workmanship and the same speech we can do for card illustrations and game boards.

In conclusion, Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power makes for a great product for those who love board games, and is recommended for 2-4 players aged 12 and up. The average length of the game is 40-80 minutes. That said, the board games on offer are very many, which is why we advise you to consult thespecific page of the portal, to the following address!

