The best decision that Marcelo Michel Leaño made and that helped the resurgence of Chivas

The ‘Chess player’ made many changes trying to strengthen the team, where only one of those decisions helped to strengthen the team.

Over the last few weeks it has been mentioned thate the key to the resurgence of Chivas in Clausura 2022 was the arrival of Ricardo Cadena after the dismissal of Marcelo Michel Leaño; however, there was a man who radically changed the performance of the team and he did it from the field of play.

The first half of the championship was extremely complicated for Guadalajara, since in the nine games in which the goalkeeper was Raúl Gudiño, El Rebaño received 15 goals, while in the eight commitments that the ‘Wacho’ guarded the goal, the Guadalajara squad only conceded six annotations.

Not only comparing the statistics of the goals received, the ‘Wacho’ has performed at a high level, since both keepers record 20 savesbut Jiménez has more catches and punch clearances, despite having one game less than Raúl Gudiño.

It must be recognized that the coach who did the analysis and decided to modify the goal was Marcelo Michel Leañowho surprisingly made this adaptation in the face of the duel with Santos and that Cadena himself gave him continuity, since he has kept zero in four of the 8 games he has played.

IMAGO 7

What other adaptation did Cadena make?

The interim coach not only gave continuity to the idea of ​​his predecessor to keep Miguel Jiménez at the door, but rather changed the scheme of the defensive apparatus moving to the line of five, where he gave the title to Cristian Calderón and incorporated Gilberto Orozco Chiquete.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!