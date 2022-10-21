the best designers dressed Shakira – Metro World News

Shakira finally premiered her new song ‘Monotonía’, a song that has the collaboration of reggaeton artist from Puerto Rico, Ozuna. Just a few hours after its premiere, the official video already has more than 10 million views and the number continues to rise.

‘Monotonia’ is designed for broken hearts, sadness overflows between bachata rhythms that mix a lyric that does nothing more than empathize with all those who have ever suffered from heartbreak or ‘tusa’.

What is the official Monotonía video about?

In the video we can see Shakira and Ozuna in a mini super, the Colombian looks sad and disheveled, meanwhile, the singer is by her side in a total black look; It is when, moments later, she is pointed with a bazooka that ends up ripping out her heart, leaving a huge hole in her chest.

The singer picks up the heart from the floor and wanders with it through the night streets until, finally, Ozuna helps her put it in a box with a padlock. The damage that she suffered due to her separation can be seen wrapped in a metaphor through the clip, in which Shakira announces that her love is under lock and key.

What brands did Shakira use in the video for ‘Monotonia’?

Bottega Veneta

Sandals with socks? It is a trend that is becoming more and more relevant, we have already seen it in Vanessa Hudgens in the shooting for Nylon magazine and this time it is Shakira who joins with the Bottega Veneta footwear whose approximate value is more than $740 USD , presents them in neon green with a thick heel.

prada

An accessory could not be left behind and in orange, the oversized glasses, are provided by Prada and belong to an exclusive edition that is currently sold out, but its value is estimated at $250 USD.

Dies Van Notten

Taking center stage was a gold-toned robe with a purple floral print, which adds that careless touch of someone who is clearly in pain, but we can’t help but say that it looks really good on Shakira.