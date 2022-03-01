The best diet plans – Q Magazine

Diets that help improve lifestyle, take care of health and promote physical activity are the best options to lose weight in a healthy way, according to the European Medical Institute of Obesity, which reviews every year the diets that are gaining prominence and will set trends in the future.

Every year that begins is a new opportunity to make the cherished dream of eating healthy and saying goodbye to body overweight come true. A series of scientifically backed eating plans can help you take care of your figure and your health at the same time, according to nutrition experts.

The team of the European Medical Institute of Obesity (IMEO) has selected the best diets for 2022 among all those that have recently gained prominence and that will continue to set trends throughout the year that begins.

They are diets that contribute to leading a healthy lifestyle, sustainable over time, do not produce a ‘rebound effect’ (weight gain after completing them) and seek moderate weight loss, of up to 1.5 kilos per week and do not more than 6 kilos a month, as explained to EFE by dietician Rubén Bravo, spokesman for the Institute (www.imeoobesidad.com).

These weight loss plans are nourished by all food groups in a way that guarantees the proper functioning of the body, and are normally monitored by endocrine doctors, nutritionists or dieticians, points out Bravo.

“We are seeing a greater tendency to incorporate practices typical of vegan and vegetarian diets, that is, to eat from vegetables, consider them a fundamental part of the diet, and give more importance to their protein intake, such as legumes,” points to EFE.

“We also observe that more and more people prefer plans that not only promote weight loss but also contribute to health care through nutrition and help improve lifestyle, combining physical activity and personal growth methods. ”, adds Bravo.

These are the three models or methods that lead the ninth annual edition of the ‘IMEO Best Diets Ranking’, presented in descending order, starting with the most suitable:

1 DIETS ‘CHANGE 360’.

With this name, a set of consolidated systems is designated, which “seek a long-term 360-degree change in lifestyle, encompassing nutrition, physical exercise and personal growth to be the best version of ourselves,” he argues. Reuben Brave.

He points out that these diets focus not only on weight loss, but also on health, the role of food as medicine, vitality and mood, quality of sleep, stress management, physical improvement and body composition, as well as reduce and delay the effects of aging.

One of the most popular 360 Shift systems is the Mayo Clinic Diet, which recommends eating plenty of fruits and vegetables and, to a lesser extent, whole grain carbohydrates, lean sources of protein such as legumes, fish, and low-fat dairy fat, as well as heart-healthy fats, according to the Institute.

In this plan, which allows you to drink water, coffee and infusions between main meals, it is essential to practice physical activity daily, so that you can lose between 2 and 4 kilos during the first 2 weeks and from half a kilo to a kilo , during the subsequent weeks, they explain.

The Evolution Method, for its part, promotes intelligent nutrition with dietary supplements, and seeks to help people “lose weight by taking care of themselves”, adopting and maintaining long-term healthy and sustainable lifestyles that avoid the need to “go on a diet”. ” every little time.

This system includes foods chosen to stabilize blood sugar levels, increase vitality and prevent the feeling of hunger, in addition to feeding the muscle, promoting the hormonal system, avoiding nutritional deficiencies. In addition, it involves maintaining an active lifestyle and positive thinking, under the advice of a professional, according to Bravo.

2 PSYCHONUTRITION OR ‘NO DIET’.

Some people watch their diet a lot, without being on a diet, in an approach that allows them to lose half a kilo a week, if combined with adequate physical activity, according to the IMEO.

From this approach, the nutritionist Inmaculada Luengo points out that the most advisable thing is to “learn to eat without extreme restrictions, but according to the energy expenditure that we generate and the stage of life in which we find ourselves (pregnancy, adolescence, old age)”.

The so-called ‘no diet’ does not rule out any food group, prioritizing vegetables, fruits, legumes, meat, fish, flour and whole grains, good fats rich in antioxidants, and occasionally allowing yourself to “indulge” in foods of lower nutritional quality or processed, he says.

Those who follow this type of diet tend to reduce the consumption of salt and sugar on the menu and limit the intake of alcohol and soft drinks, usually incorporate physical activity to stay active and set realistic goals that in turn promote self-esteem, explains Luengo.

To follow a “no diet” it is advisable to be advised or monitored by an expert in psychonutrition, a discipline that deals with the psychological and emotional relationship of people with food and their way of eating, sometimes due to anxiety, in certain situations or moods, according to the IMEO.

3 REALFOOD.

The fundamental characteristic of this model, designed by the nutritionist Carlos Ríos, consists of caring for health based on what he considers “real food”, a concept that encompasses both whole and fresh foods, which have been minimally processed, as well as foods that have been processed but retain their initial quality and healthy properties.

Although the objective of Realfood is not to lose weight, this system allows you to lose weight at a rate of between half a kilo and a kilo per week as a “side effect” of the improvement in lifestyle and the reduction in the consumption of certain highly recommended products. caloric and not very satiating, such as cookies, pastries, juices and soft drinks or industrial sauces, among others, according to the IMEO.

Although to lose weight with this system it is convenient to exclude or reduce the consumption of that highly caloric “real food”, such as nuts or dried fruits, they point out.

One advantage of this model is that it encourages the substitution of ultra-processed products for natural and healthy foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and legumes, which helps improve health parameters, such as blood pressure and glucose levels, cholesterol or triglycerides in the blood, they add.

Omar R. Gonceba

EFE/Reports





