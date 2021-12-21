The best diets followed by the stars and the worst diets

A few days ago it happened to me in my hands “Calories & Corsets: A History of Diets over 2000 years”, book where the author Louise Foxcroft tells the most extravagant and crazy diets to which, over the centuries, women and men have undergone to lose weight. You may not know it, but in the early 1900s a pill containing tapeworm eggs, a parasite, which once in the intestine, made you lose weight quickly, was ingested. As soon as the target weight was reached, it was possible to eliminate the unwanted host with a pesticide.

The legend (but also the Foxcroft book) has it that too Maria Callas, to lose weight, he relied on the very dangerous tapeworm diet. Elvis Presley, on the other hand, he was a lover of sleep diet or “if I sleep I don’t eat”, while the star Clark Gable was convinced that, not to get fat, it was enough to swallow large quantities of garlic. Featherweight, but lead breath? Well, if we have some (well-founded) doubts about the first, we only have certainties about the second.

Moving on to contemporary times celebs who undergo bizarre diets, or in any case unhealthy, they are many. But, fortunately, there are just as many who lead a healthier lifestyle, eating in a balanced way.

What to say about the wonderful Jennifer Aniston, 52 years old and the legs of a 20 year old. The Friends star is a fan of the intermittent fasting 16: 8 that is, consume solid foods for only 8 hours a day, followed by 16 hours of fasting. During the eight hours you can eat meals that include a free choice of foods while limiting sugars, carbohydrates, fats and alcohol. Whole grains, lean proteins, fruits and vegetables are preferred. The 16: 8 intermittent fasting diet can be customized according to daily needs and habits, choosing the best time slot to abstain from food. Some prefer to skip breakfast and eat from 12 to 20. Aniston, for example, would report to the online magazine cnbc.com Jen just wakes up, to limit herself to drinking celery juice which is useful for preventing inflammation and improving stomach health. Others, however, are unable to give up the first meal of the day, an important source of protein and carbohydrates. As part of this diet, physical activity cannot be missing. The actress constantly practices jogging and yoga.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Reese Witherspoonwhen he wants lose weight fast, follows the Baby Food Diet, a diet based on homogenized for children, which replace solid foods and which must be consumed at every main meal, therefore breakfast, lunch and dinner. Designed by Tracy Anderson, Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow’s personal trainer, this (insane) diet promises to lose nine pounds in six weeks. The homogenized contain few calories, few fats, sugar and salt, while respecting the nutritional needs. That they are those of a child is no small detail. Although this diet includes 14 baby food a day with a choice of meat, fish and fruit, it cannot be followed for a long period of time.

BG004 / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

The diet Sirt, a meal plan designed by nutritionists Aidan Goggins And Glen Matten based on the intake of particular foods able to activate the sirtuins, that is a group of genes called (in fact) of the “thinness”, would have been useful to Adele to lose 30 pounds. The sirtuins would stimulate the metabolism, would burn fat and, consequently, promote rapid weight loss. These genes of thinness, in addition to repairing the cells, improve the general state of health, transforming themselves from slimming markers to elixir of longevity. According to Professor’s point of view Nicola Sorrentino «The genes of thinness, responsible for the repair and rejuvenation of cells, accelerate their activity by tapping into fat reserves and increasing resistance to disease. It is possible to achieve the same goal without being reduced to hunger, that is, by eating the Sirt foods (including cabbage, capers, raw red onion and rocket, but also strawberries and walnuts ed) “. The one followed by Adele, which would allow you to lose about 3 kilos a week, can be defined as an eating style based on the inclusion rather than the exclusion of foods.

If he only ate hard-boiled eggs to prepare for the Cold Mountain movie, he usually ate Nicole Kidman relies on 80/20 method Also known as “Pareto principle “. The philosophy of this diet is based on the concept that to maintain a healthy lifestyle it is not necessary that the diet is 100% correct, since 80% is already sufficient. If you eat 80% of healthy food on a regular basis, for the remaining 20%, you can also indulge in some gluttony. Les jeux sont faits.

Kevin MazurGetty Images





Uma Thurman is a diehard of the diet raw foodist. For Quentin Tarantino’s muse no food can be cooked, boiled or boiled as high temperatures would cause the foods to lose a range of qualities and enzymes. Raw food is divided into three categories. The vegetarian one, which includes vegetable products and products derived from animals such as butter and cheese; vegan that tolerates only food of plant origin; fruitarian raw food which only admits fruits of biological origin and, finally, omnivorous raw food based on the consumption of all foods, as long as they are raw, including dried meat from free-range farms. Uma Thurman is based on the latter typology, focusing on dried foods, especially fruit, which the actress consumes as snacks.

When he had to lose several kilos Christina Aguilera followed the Seven Days Color Diet, a diet with a single rule: every day you can only eat foods of the same color. There is no quantity limit, but it is adjusted according to appetite. The colors have a precise pattern and change daily. White Monday; red tuesday; green wednesday; orange Thursday; purple friday; yellow saturday; rainbow sunday. During the feast day all colors are allowed. According to this regime, the alternation of nuances would help the body to supply itself with all the nutrients contained in food. In short, a rainbow of vitamins and beneficial substances.

Getty Images

That Madonna love oriental disciplines is well known. That’s why it’s no surprise that she’s a fan of the diet macrobiotic which follows not so much to lose weight, but just as a philosophy of life. This diet follows the principles of Yin and Yang, dividing foods into alkaline and acidic. These foods, chosen in a balanced way, contribute to psychophysical well-being. The macrobiotic diet, in general, involves the consumption of natural and whole foods, therefore fruits, vegetables, cereals, fibers, legumes and sprouts. Macrobiotics is an almost totally free diet meat and that does not admit fats and sources of cholesterol. On the other hand, fish is accepted.

As for extravagances, we cannot fail to mention the super supermodel Adriana Lima who admitted, in the days leading up to the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, that she only ate liquids. Same strategy for Matthew McConaughey when she had to lose weight fast for the movie The Dallas Buyers Club. TOnne Hathaway, for The Miserables, ate a diet of only 500 calories a day, consuming hummus and radishes. Beyoncé, before 22 Days Diet, for the musical Dreamgirls, she lost weight by drinking a concoction consisting of maple syrup, pepper and lemon juice. Finally Renee Zellweger, before each meal, he would ingest a few ice cubes, to activate thermogenesis and burn more calories. Identifying which is the most bizarre (and harmful) idea is how difficult it is!

Amy SussmanGetty Images

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io