The best diets of 2022. The best diets to try this year

What are the best diets of 2022? Let’s see together, according to the statistics, which are the diets to try this year.

With the start of the new year, one of the most popular good intentions is that of lose weight. In fact, whether it is for health reasons or just for an aesthetic question, weight loss and optimal physical shape has always been a desire of all.

The risk, however, is to resort to very wrong do-it-yourself or improvised diets, without the advice of an expert, which certainly led to giving up the goal, depression, and the so-called “Yo-yo effect”, harmful to our body.

Contacting a doctor who makes a food plan suitable for us, on the other hand, is the right choice and will give more results in the long term, with a consequent improvement in our health.

But what are they the best diets of 2022 according to experts? Let’s find out in this article.

The best diets of 2022, which ones to try

Among the best diets to try for the new year there is certainly the Mediterranean diet, which is nothing new, but has been rated for the fifth consecutive year as the best diet of the year, capable of prevent diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity and some cancers such as those in the intestine, breast or digestive system.

The Mediterranean diet is based on the famous food pyramid, according to which at the base there would be foods to be consumed more often and in greater quantities, such as cereals, fruit, vegetables, seeds and legumes, up to the top of the pyramid where they are found. foods to be consumed more rarely such as meat and dairy products.

Another interesting diet considered among the best of this year is the Dash diet, which would help improve blood pressure control and prevent hypertension.

Similar to the Mediterranean one, the Dash diet encourages the consumption of fruit, vegetables and cereals, but also lean meats, fish and vegetable oils, while advising against salt and sugar, red meats and animal fats.

Also there vegetarian diet it is among the best of the year, because it has been shown that if done correctly, it would help reduce the risk of hypertension, type 2 diabetes, ischemic heart disease and even some cancers.

The Vegetarian diet includes a high consumption of fruit and vegetables, legumes, whole grains and soy-based foods in order to avoid processed and preserved foods, to prevent oncological diseases and to safeguard the planet.

For those who can’t manage to follow a completely vegetarian diet but appreciate its benefits, the ideal is Flexitarian diet, which does not give up some proteins of animal origin, but focuses above all on the consumption of foods of vegetable origin and on steam cooking, which makes the dishes light while preserving the nutritional value.

Finally there is the intermittent fasting, a diet where a period of time is foreseen in which one is completely fasting, which would seem to improve life expectancy and slow down aging.

And which diet do you prefer? Recall that in any case it will be the doctor, based on our personal needs and tastes together with the lifestyle, to decide which type of diet is most suitable for us.