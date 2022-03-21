The best diets of the week from 14 to 20 March

We all would like to have the magic wand for lose weight quickly, without too many sacrifices, but finding the right diet seems impossible. In reality, with a few small tricks we can learn to eat better and lose weight easily, also gaining health. Let’s find out which ones are the best expert advice to get back in shape as spring approaches.

Intermittent fasting

There is a lot of talk about the intermittent fasting diet, declined in its many versions. But what does it consist of, and is it really effective? The principle on which this diet is based is that eat at night it can be dangerous to health. In fact, our body slows down the metabolism, so we are more predisposed to see an increase in cholesterol and glycemiawith harmful results for the body.

Intermittent fasting in the scheme 16/8 provides a break of 16 hours during which you remain fasting, followed by 8 hours in which you can eat meals normally. According to the experts of the Smartfood Program in Nutrition and Communication Sciences of the IEO (European Institute of Oncology) in Milan, this diet would have numerous benefits: it can help us reduce blood pressure, decrease blood fat levels and lose weight, but it would also an’antitumor action. The important thing is to avoid doing it yourself, because any diet can have side effects. Better to act under medical supervision.

The 10-hour diet

Much like the previous one, the 10-hour diet brings the fasting window to sun 14 hours, leaving precisely 10 in which you can safely eat – according to a well-balanced scheme, of course. The goal of this diet is to lose weight without effortdeflate the belly in a short time and improve health, reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

The creator of this diet is the nutritionist Jeanette Hyde, which he explains in detail in his book The 10 Hour Diet. The secret of this diet, in addition to the fasting period to be respected, is the intake of important quantities of fibers of different varieties. Each week, in fact, the diet includes the introduction of ben 30 different types of vegetablesto fill up on precious nutrients.

The vegan diet

Follow a ‘completely vegetable feeding, eliminating not only meat and fish but also all those products derived from animals, is a difficult challenge. Not only from an organizational point of view, since it requires a little more imagination to bring always different and tasty dishes to the table, but also in terms of health. It is in fact all too easy to run into some dangerous deficiency, but with a little attention the vegan diet can have many benefits.

We asked a lot of questions to Dr. Renata Cipriano, biologist nutritionist, who explained to us what are the pros and cons of a diet without any food of animal origin. And so we have discovered that such a diet can help us prevent certain diseases such as heart problems and cancer and protect us from risk of overweight and obesity. The main contraindication instead consists precisely in the difficulty in finding the right balance, so as to take all the nutrients our body needs.

The diet that protects the brain

Improve concentration e boost memory these are goals that we all pursue from an early age, when life puts us in front of the first challenges: the school ones. But it is later on, when the inevitable cognitive decline begins and the risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s increases, that we feel even more theneed to protect the brain. And proper nutrition can help us.

There Mediterranean diet it turned out to be one of the best for preserving our cognitive functions, because it is rich in omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids and antioxidants. There are many benefits of these molecules, which reduce inflammation and protect against free radical damage. The Dr. Corrado Pierantoni has compiled a guide for us with weekly menus and many tasty recipes that are excellent for having a young brain: you can find it here.