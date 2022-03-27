The best diets of the week from 21 to 27 March

Spring has finally arrived: the days are getting longer and the temperatures have become more pleasant. It’s time to get back on a diet, to fill up on energy (which, as you know, always seem to be so scarce this season) and to prepare for the swimsuit that is rapidly approaching. Here are a few expert advice so as not to have to make too many sacrifices at the table.

The vegan diet, pros and cons

Eliminating any traces of food of animal origin from one’s diet is not easy. Follow one vegan diet it is a real commitment, especially at the beginning: in addition to having to pay attention to what you bring to the table, you have to dose the nutrients well. Never as in this case it is in fact important to plan meals carefully to take everything the body needs and avoid dangerous deficiencies. We have analyzed the pros and cons of this diet together with Dr. Renata Ciprianonutritionist biologist.

On the one hand, we have found that the vegan diet can bring many health benefits: the large consumption of vegetable products allows you to fill up on fiber, vitamins, mineral salts and antioxidants, all precious substances for the body. But, as we have seen, the risk of running into some deficiency is quite high. For this reason, do-it-yourself is not recommended: better to rely on a nutritionistwhich can develop a well balanced meal plan able to contain all the necessary nutrients.

Do light products make you lose weight?

When you go on a diet, it inevitably comes pangs of hunger. And in most cases they concern foods that are not really suitable, due to their important caloric intake. For this reason the market offers many light products, the lighter and lower fat variant than the original one. But are they really better, from a dietary point of view? A research carried out byUniversity of Georgia seems to distance itself from this belief, which has now taken root so well in our eating habits that we often push ourselves to prefer foods considered light even when we don’t need to lose weight.

The aforementioned study showed that a low-fat, high-sugar diet (which is inevitably also present in light products) alters the intestinal microbiota and increases inflammation, which is also responsible for the process that leads us to accumulate fat. Furthermore, the risk is that you overdo the quantities, thinking – erroneously – that light means being able to eat without restraints, feeling at ease with your conscience. There moderationeven in this case, it is absolutely important.

Anti-aging tiramisu (low in sugar)

Give up a delicious dessert just because you are on a diet? Never! The important thing is to carefully choose what we bring to the table. For example, we can opt for the antiaging tiramisu: it is low in calories, absolutely delicious and is even good for your health. It is called Tiramisù Evolution, and was created by nutritionist Chiara Manziauthor of the book Evolution Kitchen – Fit without a diet. The classic spoon dessert is usually a concentrate of ingredients that are not exactly light, but in this version it is also perfect for those who want to lose weight.

Suffice it to say that one serving brings the calories of a jar of fruit yogurt and contains less sugar than an apple wedge. It also uses lactose-free cream, so it is also perfect in case of intolerance – or simply if you want to stay a little lighter. Here the complete recipe of a yummy dessert, which is rich in antioxidants important to counteract premature aging.