The best Disney+ Spain films to watch at any time

For the Cinema lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of movies as it is now after the emergence of streaming platforms, such as Disney +, although this implies a drawback: among so many titles and genres that characterize the new millennium, It is not easy to find the next production to enjoy.

However, thinking about these new challenges, Disney + offers its subscribers a list with your most popular moviesso it’s easier to choose what to watch.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen, these are the most popular productions to watch these days of Disney+ Spain:

1. ZOMBIES 3

It’s Zed and Addison’s last year at Seabrook, and the town has become a haven where monsters and humans coexist. Zed tries to get a football scholarship to be the first zombie to go to college. Addison organizes an international animation competition. When intergalactic beings show up to take part in the competition, Seabrook suspects they may be coming for something very different.

two. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, journeys through the complex and dangerous alternate realities of the multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

3. Charm

“Encanto” tells the story of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family that lives in a magical house in a vibrant town in the mountains of Colombia hidden in an “Encanto”. The magic of Charm has blessed each child in the family with a unique gift, from super strength to the power to heal. Everyone except Mirabel, who wants to be as special as the rest of her family. But when the magic surrounding the Enchantment is in jeopardy, Mirabel decides that she, the only Madrigal without any unique gifts, may be the only hope for her exceptional family.

Four. Net

Mei Lee, a slightly awkward but confident 13-year-old girl, is torn between being the obedient daughter her mother wants her to be and the chaos of adolescence. Ming, her protector and slightly demanding mother, is never separated from her, which is an undesirable situation for a teenager. And if the changes in her life and her body weren’t enough, every time she gets too excited (which she does pretty much all the time), she turns into a giant red panda.

5. Luca

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, it tells the coming-of-age story of a boy who experiences an unforgettable summer filled with ice cream, pasta, and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his new best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deep secret: he is a sea monster from a world that lies beneath the surface of the water.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

The arrival of Disney +

Disney+ is a streaming platform which is owned by The Walt Disney Company and which offers its subscribers a wide catalog of movies, series, documentaries, among other multimedia products that have been released under the studios Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star, National Geographic, among others.

The service was officially launched on November 12, 2019 in the United States and Canada, to later expand to the Netherlands and Spain. It was not until the end of 2020 that the platform finally reached Latin America and the Caribbean, with the exception of Cuba.

According to the last cut made at the beginning of 2022, the streaming service has around 130 million users worldwide. The goal for 2022 is expected to reach 50 countries, while by the end of 2023 it should have a presence in at least 160 nations.

The launch of the platform is expected in Turkey and Vietnamas well as their arrival in countries of Eastern Europe, the Middle East and some nations of the African continent.

As background, at the end of 2015 Disney launched its service DisneyLife in the United Kingdom, but following the launch of Disney + the service was suspended.

At the time of its launch, there was talk that the platform was looking to host 500 movies and 7,000 episodes of TV shows or series; In addition, the launch of four original films and five television programs was contemplated, which was seen with the launch of the series. The Mandalorianwhich cost about 100 million dollars.

