The best Disney + Spain series to watch this Friday, April 1

The television series have carved out an important place for themselves in the midst of reconfiguration of forms of entertainmentat a time when movies, music, podcasts and other formats seek to attract the attention of viewers through the various streaming platforms they consume.

Although the origin of the series dates back to the first half of the 20th century, the truth is that never before have the big chains invested and produced as much as they do in the new millennium, in a context in which the users of these platforms consume productions at an unimaginable speed.

Disney+ has been one of the main protagonists in the war for streaming and of course it has opted for the creation of series and many of them have managed to keep users on the edge of their seats, becoming the topic of conversation for weeks.

Here a list of the most popular series of Disney + Spain:

1. moon knight

Steven Grant, a friendly gift shop clerk, suffers from memory loss and experiences flashbacks from another life. Steven discovers that he has dissociative identity disorder and that he shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge, he must grapple with the complexity of his identities as he plunges into a deadly mystery that dwells among the mighty gods of Egypt.

two. The Simpson

American animated comedy created by Matt Groening for the Fox company. The series is a satirical parody of the style of the American middle class embodied by a family with the same name, made up of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie Simpson. The plot takes place in the fictional city of Springfield and parodies American culture, society, television, and many other aspects of the human condition.

3. Grey’s Anatomy

Meredith Grey’s life is not easy. She tries to take charge of her life, even though her work is one of those that make your life impossible. Meredith is a first-year intern surgeon at Grace Hospital in Seattle, Harvard Medical School’s toughest internship program. And she’s going to check it out. But she will not be alone. A cast of classmates will have to pass the same test. Now they are in the real world, they are doctors at the hospital. And in a world where work experience can be a life-and-death factor, all of them will have to deal with the ups and downs of their personal lives.

Four. This Is Us

This provocative and honest series follows a rather unique group of people who suddenly find their lives intertwined with each other in the most curious ways possible, exploring their own conflicts, deprivations and hardships. They soon discover that many of them share common elements in their lives (some of them have birthdays on the same day), even more than any of them could expect. This is Us is a series that mixes elements of comedy and drama and in which the characters must deal with the difficult aspects of life, proving that love is an unstoppable force and that humans are capable of resisting more than they think. .

5. modern-family

Narrated from the perspective of a documentary, the series offers an honest and fun overview of the lives of several families, where the relationship between parents and children, generational and cultural differences are presented.

6. Family Guy

Family Guy is an animated adult comedy created by Seth MacFarlane for the Fox Broadcasting Company. The series focuses on the Griffins, a mediocre family made up of parents Peter and Lois; her children Meg, Chris and Stewie; and his anthropomorphic canine pet Brian. The series is set in the fictional city of Quahog, Rhode Island and much of its humor is on display in the form of short cuts that frequently poke fun at American culture.

7. how I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Mother. Successful CBS series that, in its first season, obtained excellent ratings in addition to winning two Emmy awards: one for artistic direction and the other for photography. In the year 2030, Ted (Josh Radnor) recounts to his two teenage sons how he met his mother and what life was like for him until he finally found true love. It all started when Marshall (Jason Segel), his best friend, decided to marry Lily (Alyson Hannigan), his lifelong girlfriend. So Ted decided to embark on the search for true love and start a family. To achieve this, he had the support of his friend Barney (Neil Patrick Harris), a somewhat extravagant young man who is very adept at meeting women. When Ted finally meets Robin (Cobie Smulders), a stunning young Canadian who has just moved to New York, he’s pretty sure it’s love at first sight, but fate may still have many surprises in store for him.

8. futurama

Animation series created by Matt Groening (also creator of The Simpsons) and David X. Cohen (also screenwriter of The Simpsons). Set in the city of “New New York” in the year 3000, the series begins with Philip J. Fry, a failed and unmotivated young New York pizza delivery boy who is accidentally cryogenically frozen on New Year’s Eve 1999. A thousand years later he is thawed out, finding himself in New New York on December 31, 2999. Fry’s attempt to escape his then-mandatory delivery job assignment ends when he is hired at Planet Express, a small intergalactic courier company owned by his distant nephew, as a delivery man. The series is about the adventures of Fry and his colleagues as they travel the universe making deliveries for Planet Express.

9. Castle

A novel writer joins a New York detective to solve a case of a murderer who emulates another of the same kind, unfortunately the relationship between the two is not the best.

10. boba fett book

Legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand must navigate the galaxy’s underworld as they return to the sands of Tatooine to reclaim the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Disney+ enters the streaming war

Disney+ is a streaming platform which is owned by The Walt Disney Company and which offers its subscribers a wide catalog of movies, series, documentaries, among other multimedia products that have been released under the studios Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star, National Geographic, among others.

The service was officially launched on November 12, 2019 in the United States and Canada, to later expand to the Netherlands and Spain. It was not until the end of 2020 that the platform finally reached Latin America and the Caribbean, with the exception of Cuba.

According to the last cut made at the beginning of 2022, the streaming service has around 130 million users worldwide. The goal for 2022 is expected to reach 50 countries, while by the end of 2023 it should have a presence in at least 160 nations.

The launch of the platform is expected in Turkey and Vietnamas well as their arrival in countries of Eastern Europe, the Middle East and some nations of the African continent.

As background, at the end of 2015 Disney launched its service DisneyLife in the United Kingdom, but following the launch of Disney + the service was suspended.

At the time of its launch, there was talk that the platform was looking to host 500 movies and 7,000 episodes of TV shows or series; In addition, the launch of four original films and five television programs was contemplated, which was seen with the launch of the series. The Mandalorianwhich cost about 100 million dollars.

