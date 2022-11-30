The best downtown hotels to travel around Spain

Marina Denisova

To travel It is one of the greatest pleasures that we can enjoy. Discovering the world beyond the places you frequent in your day to day offers the possibility of impregnating yourself with new smells, flavors, cultures, landscapes, stories, people and a host of non-material elements that all lead to the same thing: enriching us as people. Taking flights, trains or buses to any part of the world has become the great hobby of many due to the amount of benefits it brings, but as far as this matter is concerned, there are two profiles of completely different travel lovers: on the one hand, there are those who prefer to go on an adventure, taking the cheapest tickets possible and, once they arrive at their destination, start looking for accommodation; and on the other, those who plan their trip to the millimeter without leaving any loose ends.

If you are part of the second group and you prefer to plan your trip without leaving any loose ends, the first thing you have to do once you have chosen the destination is to book the hotel where you will stay, so what we are going to tell you is of interest to you because we will show you the best downtown hotels of the current situation in Spain. Staying in the heart of a city is the ideal way to get to know it in depth, since the starting point begins from the hotels to soak up its magic. Traveling to cities in Europe and the rest of the world is wonderful, but sometimes, due to lack of time or money, we prefer to stay in Spain and enjoy our wonderful Mediterranean climate, the friendliness of the people and, of course, our the unbeatable gastronomy. Swipe to discover the most ‘top’ central hotels in Spain!

ibis Styles Seville City Santa Justa (Seville)

Decorated with distinctive elements of the Andalusian capital, such as its mythical orange trees, and a Moorish architectural design, the ibis Styles Sevilla City Santa Justa has the art that characterizes the city. Located just 15 minutes walk from La Giralda, this brand new hotel has a rooftop with unbeatable views of the city where you can enjoy its modern pool and a bar where you will find all kinds of cocktails. To taste the gastronomy that the Andalusian capital enjoys, this ibis Styles has ‘La Taberna’, a large space in which to eat ‘tapas’. Although if what you want is to enjoy relaxation to the maximum, go to ‘El Patio’, a perfect place to have a good breakfast or snack outdoors. In each of its rooms, you will find the comfort that we all seek after a long day of sightseeing. These are equipped with the latest technology and, like the rest of the hotel spaces, set in the Sevillian culture.

The Madrid EDITION (Madrid)

A few steps from Puerta del Sol, The Madrid EDITION hotel has 200 rooms and suites full of elegance in which white and beige colors predominate and wooden elements with views of the Royal Palace, the Almudena Cathedral and the Great Vía. The accommodation, whose decoration reflects the spirit of the locals and the culture of Madrid, has two exclusive restaurants of its own, a cocktail bar, a Pool Bar, a rooftop next to an outdoor pool and a state-of-the-art gym

NYX Hotels by Leonardo Hotels (Madrid and Bilbao)

The new generations of travelers will want to stay at NYX Hotels by Leonardo Hotels, –located centrally in Madrid and Bilbao– for the urban art that is reflected in its decoration. It features original works by emerging contemporary artists; young people whose creativity matches the hipster spirit of the hotels. The accommodations in both cities have their own bar and an unbeatable buffet breakfast. At the entrance to the NYX in Madrid, a striking sculpture ‘SuperEgo’, by Samuel Salcedo, will await you; and in the one in Bilbao, who is in charge of welcoming is the work of Fermín Moreno, a young artist who, through geometric figures and contrasts, tries to remind us that we are not in a conventional hotel.

Only YOU (Valencia, Malaga and Madrid)

The Only YOU hotel chain has four hotels throughout Spain: two in Madrid (in Atocha and Salesas); one in Malaga and another in Valencia. Each one of them reflects the environment and the culture of the city in which it is located, raising elegance and comfort to the maximum power. The Valencian, 100 meters from the Town Hall, has its own rice restaurant, as well as a florist and a tailor shop inside. The Malaga restaurant, which is located in front of the port of the city and at the beginning of the mythical Calle Larios, is decorated with a Mediterranean, fresh and urban air. And as for the people of Madrid, the one located in Atocha has one of the best ‘rooftops’ in the capital, where one of the most acclaimed restaurants in the city is located: Sép7ima; and the hotel located in Salesas (a few steps from Chueca), represents a set of cultures in its decoration. All of them have a fitness room and a la carte breakfasts 24 hours a day.