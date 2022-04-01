The best dramas to stream in April 2022, from Gentleman Jack series 2 to Anatomy of a Scandal

ads

tricks

Tricks (Photo: HBO/Prime Video)

What: Once one of Hollywood’s brightest stars, comedienne Deborah Vance’s shine is beginning to fade and her Las Vegas show is under threat. She enters Ava Daniels, a self-centered millennial comedy writer who has been canceled by her industry for a nasty tweet and is looking for her next job. Despite their many differences, the pair work together to resurrect each other’s careers, but don’t expect them to get along.

Whose: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Megan Stalter

When: April 1st

Where: first video

slow horses

Slow horses (Photo: Jack English/Apple)

What: What happens to MI5 agents who make career-ending mistakes? They are sent to Slough House, a run-down apartment run by the ill-tempered Jackson Lamb. Presented as an anti-James Bond, the central mystery revolves around the kidnapping of a man whose kidnappers try to kill him on a live broadcast. One of the disgruntled agents, River Cartwright, thinks he is the man to solve the problem.

Whose: Gary Oldman Kristin Scott Thomas Jonathan Pryce

When: April 1st

Where: AppleTV+

knight jack

Gentleman Jack (Photo: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Jay Brooks)

What: The sapphic period drama returns and Anne Lister is ready to make her home with her wife Ann Walker at Shibden Hall. Still based on Lister’s incredibly detailed and dense diaries, the new season explores what it means for the couple to be so proudly visible in homophobic 1830s Yorkshire, while Anne’s ruthless entrepreneurial spirit is equally subversive.

Whose: Suranne Jones, Gemma Whelan, Joanna Scanlan

When: April 10th

Where: BBC iPlayer

anatomy of a scandal

Anatomy of a scandal (Photo: Netflix)

What: Based on Sarah Vaughan’s 2018 novel, this legal thriller centers on the trial of MP James Whitehouse, who has been accused of rape by his ex-lover and MP investigator Olivia Lytton. While prosecuting attorney Kate Woodcroft is convinced of his guilt, James’s wife, Sophie, is devastated by the betrayal but does her best to keep up appearances for her.

Whose: Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend, Michelle Dockery, Naomi Scott

When: April 13th

Where: bbc one

Roar

Roar (Photo: Lachlan Moore/Apple)

What: Taken from Cecelia Ahern’s collection of short stories of the same name, Roar is an anthology that tells a different story in each episode. While the specific storylines are being kept under wraps, the show promises to demonstrate the power of women’s resilience, combining familiar settings with “futuristic worlds” and “magical realism.” Black Mirror but about women, then.

Whose: Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Meera Syal

When: April 13th

Where: AppleTV+.

Russian doll

Russian doll (Photo: Netflix)

What: It’s been a three-year wait for this mind-blowing black comedy to return, but it’s finally back. Set four years after Nadia’s never-ending 36th birthday party, she and Charlie are out of the loop of time, but it’s not long before they discover a new portal in a New York subway car and the existential crisis begins. again.

Whose: Natasha Lyonne, Greta Lee, Charlie Barnett, Chloë Sevigny

When: April 20th

Where: Netflix

gas light

Gaslit (Photo: Hilary Bronwyn Gale/Starz)

What: Think you know everything about the Watergate scandal? Think again, as this political thriller delves into Martha Mitchell’s role in exposing corruption. As the wife of Richard Nixon’s Attorney General, John N Mitchell, Martha was in a unique position to hear and spread party secrets. As she ignores those who try to silence her, John must choose between her political allegiances and the woman he loves.

Whose: Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin

When: April 24

Where: StarzPlay

Ozarks

Ozark (Photo: Tina Rowden/Netflix)

What: It’s the final round for the Byrde family. Following the murder of (spoiler alert) Wyatt and Darlene, Ruth Langmore is on a mission of revenge. We can also hope that the series finally reveals the truth behind that car accident: after all they’ve worked for, will Marty and Wendy make it out alive?

Whose: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner

When: April 29

Where: Netflix

bright girls

Bright Girls (Photo: Apple)

What: Reporter Kirby Mazrachi’s life has never been the same since a brutal attack left her with severe post-traumatic stress disorder. When she learns of a recent murder that may be related to the assault, she teams up with veteran reporter Dan Velázquez to try to solve the case.

Whose: Elisabeth Moss, Jamie Bell, Phillipa Soo, Wagner Moura

When: April 29

Where: AppleTV+

The thief, his wife and the canoe

The thief, his wife and the canoe (Photo: ITV)

What: Do you remember John Darwin? The man who supposedly died in a boating accident in 2005, only to turn up alive five years later? This four-part drama retells the story, from John’s reappearance to his and his wife Anne’s subsequent imprisonment for fraud.

Whose: Eddie Marsan, Monica Dolan, Mark Stanley, Dominic Applewhite

When: to be confirmed

Where: ITV Center

ads