The best dressed celebrities of the SAG Awards 2022: Lady Gaga, more

January’s red-carpet-less Golden Globes may have been lacking on the fashion front, but celebs more than made up for it with their appearance at Sunday’s 2022 SAG Awards. Old Hollywood glamor was the name of the game, with sophisticated silhouettes and glitter taking center stage.

From “Squid Game” star HoYeon Jung’s dazzling black Louis Vuitton look to Elle Fanning’s cool Gucci pantsuit, check out our best-dressed picks below.

Father, son and house of… Armani? The “House of Gucci” nominee traded her titular movie label for another Italian fashion favorite, looking more elegant than ever in her statuesque white column dress accented with Tiffany & Co.

From “Squid Game” to style star: The Seoul-born beauty dazzled in an embellished black dress by Louis Vuitton, along with a matching headband inspired by a traditional Korean daenggi.

Taking a break from the 18th-century imperial suits she dons in “The Great,” Fanning dressed in a three-piece Gucci outfit and Cartier jewelry for SAG.

The “Scandal” actress looked radiant on the red carpet in her sunny yellow Celia Kritharioti dress and bold berry lips, which she teamed with Messika jewelry.

Look at her now: The black velvet Oscar de la Renta actress from “Only Murders in the Building” was both modern (those puff sleeves!) and timeless (that sleek silhouette). And don’t even get us started on that stunning $1 million Bulgari choker…

The SAG Lifetime Achievement Award winner wore a pretty pink dress, pairing her Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown embellished with Venetian crystals with a sweet matching headband. Harry Winston diamonds in blush hues and a matching Judith Leiber clutch bag completed Dame Mirren’s rosy look.

The “Genius: Aretha” star rarely goes wrong when it comes to style, and this fiery vinyl gown from Louis Vuitton and matching embellished faux-fur cape were pure fashion fun.

The “Nightmare Alley” actress might normally opt for sleek suits and edgy styles over sexier fare, but we loved seeing her switch things up in this bold black dress from Armani Privé embellished with chunky stones.

The 15-year-old “King Richard” actress had a total Cinderella moment in this bright blue number from Zuhair Murad.

