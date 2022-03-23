The best dressed in the history of the Oscars

Goya Awards 2022: the best ‘lookazos’ of the red carpet.

Finally! There is nothing left for the most important night in Hollywood: oscars 2022. For some time now, several galas have served as a prelude to this great day: the BAFTA Awards in the United Kingdom, the Goya Awards in Spain, the SAG Awards in Santa Monica or the Golden Globes. Now it is the mythical Dolby Theater in Los Angeles the one who prepares to welcome next March 27 to the top ‘celebs’ on the international scene, who will pose on the red carpet with authentic ‘lookazos’, some of which will mark a before and after, like the list we bring you today.

If we tell you to remember an iconic dress from recent Oscars historyI’m sure Lady Gaga’s pompous black Alexander McQueen in 2019 comes to mind, the viral Versace slit that Angelina Jolie wore in 2012 (or well, really, whatever the actress wore on this red carpet it works for us, because it’s always spectacular) or the most expensive in history: a 4 million dollar Dior worn by Jennifer Lawrence who, I’m sure you remember, tripped on the stairs going up to collect her prize. Sounds familiar to you, doesn’t it?

Jason Merritt/TERMGetty Images

Well, this year we are so keen to see the ‘photocall’ and the outfits with which the most important actresses in the world will walk around that, to warm up our engines, we have taken a tour of the best ‘looks’ of these awards since their first edition (this time the number 94 is celebrated).

We are sure that on Sunday there will be no lack of striking colors, the great trend of this year, together with transparencies and the ‘cottagecore’ style, proposals that we will see on the red carpet and then apply (at our level, of course) in the ‘ looks’ that we will choose for the events that we have pending this spring. In addition, I am sure that there are thousands of ‘vintage’ designs or designs with a great story behind them, and other spectacular proposals that will become among the best of all the editions.

At the moment, we have a compilation of the best to date. Hit play to see them all! What is your favorite?

