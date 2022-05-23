the best dresses of the night

The coronation of the Mexican Universal 2022, took place last night, in the midst of some setbacks that occurred through their broadcasts on social networks, as well as at the time of the presentation of the winners. The contest ended with everyone’s smiles, especially from the new most beautiful woman in Mexico. In addition to their carriers, the dresses we saw, we loved them too.

The ultimate winner It was Irma Miranda, the representative of the state of Sonora, Mexico. The delivery of her recognition was full of contradictions and errors that will remain in the memory of those who saw the contest yesterday. San Luis Potosí was the venue for this event in which we enjoyed the parade of some beautiful dresses.

Next, we are going to show you our favorites of the night: The 16 semifinalists selected from among the 31 beauty queens who participated. They showed their best smiles in bright and original evening dresses.

The three Mexican Miss Universes that have been crowned so far were present, Lupita Jones, Ximena Navarrete and Andrea Mezagathered for the first time before the cameras and the public, to lead and guide the candidates of Mexicana Universal 2022.

These three legendary women appeared with dresses green, white and red, respectively, the same shades that the Mexican flag has, to honor and raise the name of the country that they proudly represented in the past. In the case of Andrea Meza, just last year she had the opportunity to do so.

As for the contestants, Mexicana Universal 2022 left us great moments when they paraded in evening dresses. We were able to notice that many of the queens chose bright and light-colored garments, among which silver and gold stood out.

Two white dresses also stood out, chosen by the Misses Mexicana Universal de Hidalgo, Katya Hernandezand that of Nuevo León, Mayra Valencia. Her dress designs were original and elegant; the former looked like a Greek muse walking the runway in a cape, while the latter seemed to come from the future of fashion.

Desire Velazquez, from the State of Mexico, also shone in a silver dress with many applications and a halter neck. She combined it with large earrings with white and gold details, with which she did not fail to draw attention to the contrast.

was also present Deborah Hallal, the Mexicana Universal 2021, who was in charge of crowning her successor. She appeared in a royal blue gown with sparkly appliqués, a plunging leg slit, and a plunging neckline.

The detail in the outfit of the crowned night, as the new Universal Mexican, Irma Miranda, were the very long earrings with which she adorned her neckline, along with a golden dress adjusted to her figure. Of course, tastes break genres, so we invite you to choose your favorite dress for the night MXU 2022.

