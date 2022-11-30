The best Emilia Clarke movies and where to see them

Emily Clarke, the 35-year-old actress, is undoubtedly one of the stars of the moment. Accompanied by an indisputable talent, the success that Game of Thrones meant and the possibility of interpreting one of the strongest characters in the entire series, even one of the few that make it to the end of it, placed her in a place where few arrive.

Beyond his well-known work in the series, he has also been able to perform with great ease in films, participating in well-known sagas.

For this reason, here we will review the best 3 films of the London actress, roles that will surely be far from that of Daenerys Targaryen

Me before you

Louisa “Lou” Clark (Emilia Clarke), an unstable and creative girl, lives in a small town in the English countryside. She lives aimlessly and goes from job to job to help her family make ends meet. However, a new job will put her usual joy to the test. At the local castle, she is in charge of taking care of and accompanying Will Traynor (Sam Claflin), a young and wealthy banker who was left paralyzed after an accident. A romantic drama that gave a lot to talk about due to its deep theme, which she solves with much less cheap shots than she could. Available on Prime Video.

Sun Hemingway

In this case, Emilia does not occupy a central role in this film that has an interesting and original bet. Dom Hemingway (Jude Law) is a skilled and arrogant safecracker, a clever and slightly disturbed guy who is brimming with exuberant energy. After twelve years in prison, Dom returns to the streets of London ready to collect what they owe him for keeping his mouth shut and not ratting out his boss, Mr. Fontaine (Demián Bichir). Dom also tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter (Emilia Clarke), but soon finds himself back in the only kind of life he knows. Available on Apple TV.

Jude Law and Emilia Clarke

Han Solo: A Star Wars Story

Emily’s best movie. Not only because of its mystical content, in one of the best sagas in history, but also because this spin off of Han Solo, one of the best-known characters in the first films, is really very well done, making both nostalgic and newcomers fall in love. fans.



Many years before meeting Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, in a galaxy where chaos reigns and there are numerous criminal gangs, young Han Solo manages to flee the planet Corellia, but his beloved Qi’ra remains behind, and Han vows to return to for her someday. After enrolling in the Imperial Academy to become a pilot, Han meets a Wookiee named Chewbacca and later the famous gambler Lando Calrissian, owner of the Millennium Falcon. This movie is available on Disney+.

