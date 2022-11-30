Entertainment

The best Emilia Clarke movies and where to see them

Photo of James James2 days ago
0 7 2 minutes read

Emily Clarke, the 35-year-old actress, is undoubtedly one of the stars of the moment. Accompanied by an indisputable talent, the success that Game of Thrones meant and the possibility of interpreting one of the strongest characters in the entire series, even one of the few that make it to the end of it, placed her in a place where few arrive.

Beyond his well-known work in the series, he has also been able to perform with great ease in films, participating in well-known sagas.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 days ago
0 7 2 minutes read

Related Articles

8 series about aliens that you need to see (and where)

4 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez uses a neutral pronoun to introduce her child Emme

9 mins ago

Amazon Prime Video’s December Premieres

16 mins ago

Justin Bieber’s jogging, new bracelets for the Apple Watch Ultra… The 5 fashion favorites of the editorial

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button