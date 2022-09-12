Entertainment

The best Emilia Clarke movies and where to watch them

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

Emilia Clarke, the 35-year-old actress, is undoubtedly one of the stars of the moment. Accompanied by an indisputable talent, the success that Game of Thrones meant and the possibility of playing one of the strongest characters in the entire series, even one of the few that reach the end of it, deposited her in a place that few arrive.

Beyond his recognized work in the series, he has also been able to perform with great ease in movies, participating in renowned sagas.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Gal Gadot walks through the United States in a luxurious van

14 mins ago

The reunion of Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey

36 mins ago

Transfers – PSG: Luis Campos was fooled for this teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo

37 mins ago

Marvel fans sympathize with Brie Larson after “blunt” response to question about ‘Captain Marvel’

47 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button