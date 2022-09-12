The best Emilia Clarke movies and where to watch them

Emilia Clarke, the 35-year-old actress, is undoubtedly one of the stars of the moment. Accompanied by an indisputable talent, the success that Game of Thrones meant and the possibility of playing one of the strongest characters in the entire series, even one of the few that reach the end of it, deposited her in a place that few arrive.

Beyond his recognized work in the series, he has also been able to perform with great ease in movies, participating in renowned sagas.

For this reason, here we will review the best 3 films of the London actress, roles that will surely be far from that of Daenerys Targaryen

Me before you

Louisa “Lou” Clark (Emilia Clarke), an unstable and creative girl, lives in a small town in the English countryside. She lives aimlessly and goes from job to job to help her family make ends meet. However, a new job will test her usual cheerfulness. At the local castle, she cares for and cares for Will Traynor (Sam Claflin), a wealthy young banker who was left paralyzed in an accident. A romantic drama that gave a lot to talk about for its deep theme, which she solves with much less cheap shots than she could. Available on Prime Video.

Dom Hemingway

In this case, Emilia does not occupy a central role in this film that has an interesting and original bet. Dom Hemingway (Jude Law) is a skilled and arrogant safecracker, a smart and slightly disturbed guy who exudes exultant energy. After twelve years in prison, Dom returns to the streets of London ready to collect what he is owed for keeping his mouth shut and not ratting out his boss, Mr. Fontaine (Demián Bichir). Dom also tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter (Emilia Clarke), but soon finds himself back in the only kind of life he knows. Available on Apple TV.

Han Solo: A Star Wars Story

Emily’s best movie. Not only because of its mystical content, in one of the best sagas in history, but also because this spin off of Han Solo, one of the best-known characters in the first films, is really very well done, making both nostalgic and new fans fall in love fans.



Many years before meeting Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, in a galaxy where chaos reigns and numerous criminal gangs exist, young Han Solo manages to flee the planet Corellia, but his beloved Qi’ra is left behind, and Han promises to return to for her one day. After enrolling in the Imperial Academy to be a pilot, Han meets a Wookiee named Chewbacca and later the famous gamer Lando Calrissian, owner of the Millennium Falcon. This movie is available on Disney +.

