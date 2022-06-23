The best erotic films, according to critics: Adèle’s life, Under the Skin and more | Entertainment Cinema and Series
In May 2016, the film starring Kim Min-hee, Ha Jung-woo and Cho Jing-woo hit the big screen, conquering the public with their performance.
The film, directed by Park Chan-woo, achieved a 96 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It tells the story of a young Japanese woman who hires a domestic worker, unaware that she is hiding a dark secret.
The Spanish Pedro Almodovar directed this successful erotic film, which was released in 2002. It tells the life of two men who, while caring for a couple of women in a coma, develop an unusual friendship.
According to IMDb, the drama starring Javier Cámara, Rosario Flores and Darío Grandinetti reached a 7.9 rating. On the other hand, Rotten Tomatoes places it with 91 percent approval.
This multi-award winning film, directed by Jane Campion, is set in the 19th century. It tells the story of a widowed woman who is sent to New Zealand with her daughter.
The film, released in 1993, won three Oscars: Best Leading Actress, Best Supporting Actress and Best Screenplay. Rotten Tomatoes, meanwhile, rated it with a 90 percent critical approval rating.
‘And Your Mother Too’
In 2001, the Mexican Gael García Bernal got into the role of Julio Zapata and together with celebrities such as Diego Luna, Maribel Verdú and Ana López Mercado, conquered the public with this production rated with 92 percent acceptance on Rotten Tomatoes.
The project, directed by the renowned Alfonso Cuarón, deals with the journey of two teenagers and a beautiful woman in which they discover different things: intimate relationships, friendship and self-knowledge.
It is one of the most popular erotic films among critics, as it has an acceptance rate of 89 percent according to Rotten Tomatoes. The 2013 film deals with the beautiful relationship of two young brides, who have to face criticism and, at the same time, discover themselves.
Scarlett Johansson stars in this production that was released in 2013 and is about a beautiful young woman who falls in love with lonely men.
According to Rotten Tomatoes, it achieved a critical approval score of 84 percent. In addition, he had two BAFTA Award nominations.
With his various characters in projects like ‘Dr. Strange ‘and’ Memoria ‘, Tilda Swinton has won the hearts of her fans and this installment directed by Luca Guadagnino and with a score of 81 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, is no exception.
Emma (played by Tilda Swinton) moves with her husband to Italy and there she meets chef Antonio, who awakens desires in her that she hadn’t experienced before.
