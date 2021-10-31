The best ETFs to invest in to grow your savings while minimizing risk

If you don’t know where to invest and are looking for long-term stable returns, these ETFs can help you grow your savings while minimizing risk.

When choosing investments for your portfolio, the number of options you have can sometimes be daunting. It’s not easy to choose where to invest between individual stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds, bonds and more, the opportunities are seemingly endless.

The best ETFs to invest in – Summary

Subject ⭐️ Invest in ETFs Difficulty level ✅ Easy for everyone Types of information 💰 The best ETFs to invest in Selected ETFs 👉 Vanguard S&P 500, Vanguard Total Stock Market, Vanguard Growth Where to invest 👉 eToro, Capixal, ActivTrades

Among the many solutions, one of the investment products that is suitable for most investors looking for a good return with limited risks, are the exchange traded funds. The ETFs are also being a smart investment for many reasons. For one thing, they require significantly less research than individual stock market shares, each ETF can contain even hundreds or thousands of shares, creating a immediately diversified portfolio with a single investment.

Choose the Right ETFs to invest in, however, it can be complicated. While each person will have different investment styles and preferences, there are some ETFs that suit most investors and are a great way to grow savings while minimizing risk.

These are the chosen ETFs that I intend to keep forever.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF can be a great option to resist market volatility.

The S&P 500 ETFs they are powerful investments and it is never a bad idea to have this type of fund in your portfolio. L’Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) tracks the S&P 500 index, which means it is designed to track the performance of the US index as closely as possible.

The S&P 500 Index is one of the best representations of the stock market as a whole. So when you invest in an S&P 500 ETF, you are essentially following the market growth of the US stock market as a whole. This can reduce risk, because although the stock market experiences short-term volatility, it has historically always recovered from downturns to achieve positive returns over time. The graph below shows the trend.

Despite its relative safety, this ETF has done very well. Since its inception in 2010, theETF Vanguard S&P 500 achieved an average return of over 15% per year.

That said, these returns may not be realistic over the long term, as the market has experienced an incredible bull market since 2010. Historically, the S&P 500 itself has earned an average return of around 10% per year.

However, the average annual return of 10% can increase over time. If you were to invest, for example, 300 euros per month earning an average annual return of 10%, you would have around 592,000 euros after 30 years.

Trend chart of the Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO) ETF over the past 5 years

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF can help reduce risk.

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) is a broad market fund that aims to monitor the performance of the overall stock market.

This fund is more expansive than the S&P 500 ETF, as it contains more than 4,000 shares of small, medium and large capitalization stocks, compared to the S&P 500 ETF which contains only shares of 500 large companies.

Generally speaking, the more stocks that are included in an ETF, the lower its risk. If some stocks within the fund do not perform well, it will likely not have a large effect on the overall performance of the fund.

This ETF has historically earned a rate of average yield close to 9% per year since its inception in 2001. Although slightly below the historical performance of the S&P 500, this fund contains a wider variety of stocks and greater diversification. For some investors, slightly lower returns are a useful trade-off.

Trend chart of the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) over the last 5 years

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

L’Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) includes stocks that are more likely to earn one above average growth and this ETF can help you boost your savings.

With 287 stocks, this fund offers a lower diversification than the others in the list. In addition, around three-quarters of the shares in this ETF come from just two sectors: technology and consumer discretionary, which creates even less diversification and also increases its risk.

However, as this ETF only contains growth stocks, it can help your money grow much faster.

Since its inception in 2004, this fund has achieved a average yield close to 12% per year. If you invest € 300 per month and earn an average annual return of 12%, you will end up with around € 869,000 after 30 years.

While this ETF is high risk, combining it with the other two ETFs, the S&P 500 ETF and the Total Stock Market ETF, can reduce that risk and create a well-diversified portfolio. These three funds are some of the strongest investments in my portfolio and I intend to continue investing in them for as long as possible.

Trend chart of the Vanguard Growth (VUG) ETF over the past 5 years

How much can I grow your savings

Investing in these ETFs can offer you unimaginable results over time. In addition to requiring no investor intervention, these ETFs have proven to deliver excellent long-term returns.

To understand how much your savings can grow over time, and to stay ‘wide’ by taking as a reference a performance inferior to that recorded over the years by these ETFs, below is a table that shows the growth of your investment over the years. As mentioned, to be a little cautious, the calculation refers to an annual result of 8%. Here is the result:

Make the most of your savings

Regardless of where you choose to invest, you can maximize your earnings by investing consistently for as long as possible. These Vanguard ETF they are excellent long-term investments. By investing now and holding them for decades, you could be earning more than you think.

Investing in ETFs

There is no doubt that ETFs are experiencing a real boom, climbing the ranking of the most attractive financial instruments for investors.

ETFs are as easy to trade as stocks and at the same time allow you to benefit from diversification, as is the case with mutual funds (but with drastically lower costs). This combination of attributes has made ETFs one of the most present financial assets in investors’ portfolios.

If you want to better understand what ETFs are, how they work and how to build ETF-based investment strategies, check out ours ETF Guide.

