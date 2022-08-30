The best exercise mats | Showcase

Any sports practice is welcome to keep fit. The doubt arises when choosing one or the other. Within this context, more and more people are choosing fitness, yoga and pilates for the benefits they bring to the human body in general. Thus, one of the essential accessories that must be acquired is a mat like any of the proposals that participate in this comparison.

How does a good mat have to be?

A series of considerations must be taken into account, such as size: in this case, the mat must have a length of at least 1.8 meters. And with regard to width, the recommended minimum is 600 mm.

On the other hand, the thickness is important to enjoy the greatest possible stability, especially if the exercises are performed standing up; hence, a thickness not exceeding 60 mm is recommended. In the end, the important thing is that the mat is as comfortable as possible. On the other hand, a good mat must offer an anti-slip system that is effective and provides the best possible support. It should also be comfortable to carry when traveling and can be easily cleaned, for example, with water and a little soap.

What part of the mat is put on the ground?

In general, the smooth part always goes on the bottom and the rough part on top.

What mat models have we chosen?

In alphabetical order, these are the selected proposals: Adidas ADMT12235I (9.25), DoYourSports Ashanti (7.75), TechFit YogaMattblue 15 (8), Tresko (9.25) and Toplus (8.5). When analyzing and evaluating them, these are the aspects that have been considered:

Design: referring to the quality of construction and finish of the mat.

Degree of non-stick: In general, all of them guarantee an adequate fastening to the ground.

Comfort: how comfortable the mat is when performing the different exercises and movements.

Usage experience: if the model fulfills its purpose and provides the expected firmness and padding. Also if it cleans easily

Comparison of the best exercise mats: this is how we have tested them

Over several weeks, we have analyzed each of these five proposals to check their experience of use, comfort and adherence to the surface. Specifically, the type of floor where they were placed is a floating platform. Yoga and Pilates sessions were mainly scheduled with different exercises, some standing and others sitting and lying down.

There has been a tie between Tresko and Adidas mats. They stand out from the rest not only for their design and finish, but also for their comfort, adherence, support and padding. All these qualities have a very positive impact on the user experience they offer.

Tresko mat: our choice

Tresko is a mat that provides one of the best sensations of firmness and support when practicing sports. Made with NBR foam, the quality of its finish also gets a very positive rating. In addition, it does not slip and its two surfaces (smooth on one side and corrugated on the other) are easy to clean.

With regard to its dimensions, both the length (1,900 millimeters) and the width (1,000 millimeters) stand out slightly from the rest of the proposals, making it more spacious. As the thickness is 15 millimeters, it feels padded and comfortable enough to perform different exercises. If we do not want to carry it by hand, it can be hung on the shoulder thanks to the included strap. The user can choose between different colors such as blue (available in various shades), orange, green, pink, red…

Adidas exercise mat

The quality of its manufacture stands out above the rest. This can be seen, for example, in the edges that have been sewn with fabric to guarantee the maximum possible durability and resistance, a feature that users who make intensive use of it will especially appreciate.

Meanwhile, the design of the surface is comfortable, spacious and firm enough to guarantee optimal stability when performing the different exercises and that the mat does not move. The texture chosen by the manufacturer for the lower part of its model contributes to this and thus reduces involuntary movements. On the other hand, the corners do not bend and it shares with other mats a strap to carry it on the shoulder instead of holding it with your hands.

To prevent it from absorbing sweat and humidity, and over time the mat ends up smelling bad, it has a technology called ‘closed cell’. This does not mean that after each session it is not necessary to wipe it clean, especially if you have sweated a lot.

Toplus exercise mat: the alternative and best value for money

Available in different colors such as violet, green or blue so that the user can choose the one they like best, it includes a strap that makes it easy to carry when traveling. With a size of 1830 millimeters in length and a thickness that feels quite comfortable most of the time, it is made with thermoplastic elastomer: it is a material that, in addition to promising good manufacturing quality, winks at the environment.

With a double-layer design, it has a structure of small textured dots on each of its faces that not only favors the grip and adherence of the mat to the ground. Also that the body feels as comfortable as possible when performing the different exercises, and that the hands and feet gain firmness and stability. The density is correct and in the case of supporting the back, the sensation is good because it does not cause discomfort, being able to complete the programmed exercises without problems. The only ‘but’ is that it gets dirty more easily than other models, although it should be noted that it cleans quickly.

exercise mat TechFit YogaMattblue15

Like other models in its class, it is committed to customization as it is available in the following colors: blue, grey, green and black. It comes, on the other hand, with two accessories that complete the training sessions: an exercise band and a small towel.

With a loose shoulder strap, it sports a simple design and both the length (1800 millimeters) and the width (600 centimeters) are within the average. In terms of thickness, it is thinner than some of its rivals. This is logically noticeable in the foam padding; however, just because it’s not so fluffy doesn’t mean it’s uncomfortable. Meanwhile, the anti-slip that prevents the mat from moving fulfills its purpose. To clean it, you can use a damp cloth to which add a few drops of soap.

mat DoYourSports asanti

Like its opponents, it is an alternative to be valued by users who are looking for a mat to do pilates, yoga or workouts at home by guaranteeing a good user experience. For its manufacture, NBR foam has been used (a material that it shares, for example, with Adidas and TechFit mats), a type of synthetic rubber that is characterized by its resistance to humidity, quick drying and easy maintenance. It also has a fabric handle to carry it comfortably over the shoulder (it is not too heavy as expected) and it is possible to choose between the following color palette: blue, orange, turquoise and green.

As soon as you extend it (it rolls up and unrolls easily) you can see how its design and dimensions allow you to enjoy absolute freedom of movement without having to worry about whether, for example, your back, hands or feet move and they come off the mat. Also of adequate adherence to the ground that prevents the mat from moving. Its thickness of just over 1 cm ensures that the exercises are carried out comfortably.

