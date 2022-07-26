The best exercise to be in shape “for the rest of your life”, according to Harvard

The Tai Chi It is often described as “meditation in motion”, but it could as well be called “medication on the move“. There is growing evidence that this mind-body practice, which originated in China as martial arthas value in treating or preventing many health problems, according to a study by the medical journal from Harvard University.

meditation in motion

In this exercise slow motion and under impact, a series of movements named after actions of animalsfor example, “the whooping crane spreads its wings”, or movements of Martial Arts, like “hit both ears”. As you move, you breathe deeply and naturally, focusing your attention, as in some types of meditation, on your bodily sensations.

The Tai Chi It differs from other types of exercise in several ways. movements are usually circular and never forced, the muscles are relaxed instead of tense, the joints they are not fully extended or folded and the connective tissues are not stretched. This activity can be fit easily to anyone, from the fittest to those in wheelchairs or recovering from a surgery.

Tai chi “could be the perfect activity for the rest of your life,” according to Harvard.

A growing body of research at this prestigious university is building a compelling case for tai chi as an adjunct to standard medical treatment for prevention Y rehabilitation of many affections commonly associated with age.

This activity works as a therapy adjunctive, that is, it is used in conjunction with primary medical treatments, either to treat a illness itself or its main symptoms or, more generally, to improve the functioning and the quality of life of the patient.

This gentle way of exercise can help maintain strength, flexibility, and balance, and may be the perfect activity for the rest of his life, according to Harvard.

But not only that, since it is an exercise that allows you to reduce stress and anxiety, managing to improve the mental health, so important now with the hectic pace we face every day. In addition, by not needing machines, or equipment nor a specific place to do it, it is the perfect combination to play sports and meditate.