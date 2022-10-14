The best exercise to lose weight, according to experts, is not the one you think

if you have wondered which is the best exercise to lose weight, don’t worry about finding the differences between cardio, resistance, weight training, bodyweight, etc. The key to effectiveness is not really there.

The reality is much simpler than we have always believed, at least that is the conclusion behind the words of Brad Schoenfeld, professor of sports science at Lehman University in New York.

In statements collected in MH, the expert explained that, basically the best exercise to lose weight for most people is the one who is done consistently, no more no less. What do you like more than going for a run than lifting weights? Do that. Do you want to do resistance bodyweight training before cardio? Well go ahead.

In the end, says Schoenfeld, what makes people lose weight is the movement. What type of movement exactly is the least important, the important thing is that it is carried out day after day. And it is useless to do only cardio or only weights because we think it is “better”, if after a couple of weeks we get tired and leave it because we don’t like it.

Justin Medeiros, the crossfit champion 2022 He was precisely talking about this when he gave his advice for don’t leave the gym. if you find one fun routine and the one you have fun with, you’ll have a much better chance of sticking with the habit, and that means you’ll have a better chance of getting in shape and achieving your ideal weight.

So you already know, for now worry about finding something you like, whatever it is, and stick with it. When you have achieved your goal and go to the next level because the next thing you want is the body of Thor, you will have time to start looking at the best routines to gain muscle mass.