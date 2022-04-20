the best exercise to strengthen the core

We all know we should be doing core exercises, but we understand that sometimes doing planks and sit-ups just doesn’t seem like that much fun. So you need a movement that targets core stability and strengthening in a super functional and efficient way, and there is an exercise called ‘Dead Bug’ or dead bug, which is perfect. (And yes, it really does look like a dying bug turned upside down.)

To understand how to do this exercise correctly, and what benefits it brings to runners in particular, we spoke with Megan Eyvazzadeh, running and personal trainer and founder of runwelland co-founder of Restoration Space in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (USA).

Why should runners do the ‘Dead Bug’ exercise?

Eyvazzadeh says that the ‘Dead Bug’ or dead bug is a fundamental exercise for athletes, and if done correctly can strengthen the core and improve a runner’s performance. “The reason is that runners need to generate a lot of power with their legs and spend minimal effort on anything other than forward motion,” he explains. “If the spine is stable, the power generated by the leg muscles will go into driving the runner forward and less energy will be lost,” he adds. Namely, the stronger your mid-body section, the more efficiently you run.

The reason the dead bug exercise stands out from other core movements is because of the functionality it offers. Think that you need your trunk to stay firm while you run. Well, basically you are practicing that posture while doing the “dead bug”.

Research supports the benefits of core stability for runners. A study published in the journal PLoS One suggests that runners who completed eight weeks of core training—including the dead bug exercise—can improve and increase trunk endurance and running economy.

How to do the ‘Dead Bug’ exercise correctly?

First, position yourself correctly and learn to maintain a stable spinal position with this exercise, says Eyvazzadeh. To do this, lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Holding this position, “become aware of the natural curves of your spine,” says Eyvazzadeh. “You want your spine to be in a neutral position, which means having a slight arch in your lower back from the top of your hips to your lowest ribs.”

Next, lift your neck and lower back off the ground, while your head, mid-back, and buttocks are in constant contact with the ground. Next, place a folded hand towel (the thickness of your flat hand) under the bottom of your spine.

Before lifting your legs off the ground, notice the amount of pressure the towel exerts. Next, she squeezes her abs, bringing her navel in toward her spine, without deforming the towel, says Eyvazzadeh. When you have that abdominal contraction, it’s time to do the dead bug.

Here we explain how to perform the ‘Dead Bug’ exercise:

Lie on your back and lift both legs up, with your knees bent at 90 degrees and positioned just above your hips. Keep your spine in a neutral position. Extend your arms above your shoulders and bring them towards the ground. This is the initial position.

Keeping your spine neutral, extend your right leg forward and lower it toward the ground, while simultaneously extending your left arm overhead and lowering it toward the ground behind your head. While keeping your left knee at hip height and your right hand on your shoulder.

Pause, then bring your right leg and left arm back to the starting position and repeat on the opposite side. Continue alternating for 30 seconds.

Are there any common mistakes people make when doing the ‘Dead Bug’ exercise?

A mistake that people make when doing the ‘Dead Bug’ exercise is when it does one of two things: flattens the natural curve of the spine or arches the back too muchEyvazzadeh says. Be aware that if you flatten your spine to contract your abdominal muscles or arch to raise or lower your legs, what you are doing is damaging the muscles that are key to running, jumping or swimming.

If you feel your form breaking or your core losing proper position, keep your leg and arm higher off the ground. Or start moving only one arm or leg at a time. This movement also requires coordination, so it is sometimes helpful to start with one limb at a time.

How can I make the ‘Dead Bug’ exercise more difficult?

Even if you are new to core work, dead bug is a great exercise to start your core training. If you’ve already mastered the standard ‘Dead Bug’ drill, you can level it up with these challenging variations of Eyvazzadeh. Remember: Form is key and keeping your spine neutral is still important.

Ipsilateral Dead Bug

trevor raab

Lie on your back and lift both legs up, with your knees bent at 90 degrees and positioned just above your hips. Keep your spine in a neutral position. Extend your arms above your shoulders and bring them towards the ground. Slowly lower your right arm and right leg at the same time (instead of opposite sides). Pause for a moment, without touching the ground. Then return to the starting position. Repeat with the other side. Continue alternating for 30 to 60 seconds. Do you want more of this movement? Add a yoga block to the static side (as shown in the image).

Dead Bug with foam roller

Lie on your back on a foam roller positioned vertically below you, spine neutral, legs raised with your knees bent at 90 degrees and positioned just above your hips. Extend both arms toward the ground, palms flat (this offers a little more stability). Slowly lower one leg to the ground. Then go back to 90 degrees and repeat with the other side. Continue alternating for 10 repetitions on each side or for 30 to 60 seconds. If you feel confident, add the arms, as in the traditional dead bug.

dead bug with weight

trevor raab

Lie on your back and lift both legs up, with your knees bent at 90 degrees and positioned just above your hips. Keep your spine in a neutral position. Grab a dumbbell or kettlebell in your right hand and lift it over your shoulder (as pictured). Stretch your left arm over your shoulder. Push both shoulders toward the ground. The dumbbell should be directly over your right shoulder. Extend your left arm and right leg toward the ground. Then slowly return to the starting position. Repeat for 10 repetitions or between 30 and 60 seconds. Then switch sides.

dead bug with a ball

Lie on your back and lift both legs up, with your knees bent at 90 degrees and positioned just above your hips. Keep your spine in a neutral position. Extend your arms above your shoulders and bring them towards the ground. Place a soccer ball (or similar size) between your thighs as you squeeze. Keeping your knees bent, lower your legs a few inches. Keeping your core strong, raise your legs again so your knees come just above your hips. The arms remain straight on the shoulders at all times. Repeat the exercise and do 10 repetitions.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

How should a runner incorporate ‘Dead Bug’ or dead bug into training?

If this is the first time you have incorporated the dead bug into your abdominal routine, you can practice it daily. “It takes less than five minutes, and can be done with a variety of leg and arm challenges, (once you’ve mastered the basic form),” says Eyvazzadeh. But even if you’ve done it before, you can keep it in your workouts at least once a week or up to three times a week. Of course, try to practice your favorite variation of the ‘Dead Bug’ for at least 10 repetitions.

ANDIt’s a great exercise to train the correct posture when running, adds Eyvazzadeh, making it a great move to practice before snapping to lock in your spine and warm up your core. If you do it on a day you don’t run, do the dead bug at the beginning of your strength training or cardio to practice core stability before doing more loaded or dynamic movements, says Eyvazzadeh.

In general, Eyvazzadeh says that the more you practice the dead bug exercise, the more you’ll create the muscle memory that will help you perform it correctly. No matter how many times you do it or when, remember to take your time, perfect your form, and control the movement before adding any challenging variations.

The basic equipment to train at home Set of 5 Fitness Elastic Bands telagoo

amazon.es €15.99 Kettlebell and Weightlifting Bar Set 4kg umi

amazon.es €145.95 Non-slip mat (183cm x 61cm) TOPLUS

amazon.es €27.99 abdominal wheel AMMONAX

amazon.es €14.99 75cm Pilates ball PROIRON

amazon.es €26.99 Care Myofascial Roller Medium Hardness (35×14 cm) BODY MATE

amazon.es €15.98 9 in 1 Pushups and Resistance Bands Chart fotoy

amazon.es €15.99 Chin-up bar sportsroyals

amazon.es €169.99

Jennifer Acker

Jennifer Acker joined the editorial staff of Runner’s World and Bicycling in January 2022.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io