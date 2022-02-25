The best exercise to train your obliques and define them to the maximum

If you want defined abs and mark the desired V, having defined obliques is essential. And not only for aesthetic reasons, but also for core functionality. We’ve already told you about the best exercises for your obliques, but today we’re adding one more, courtesy of trainer Víctor Téllez.

“Lying on our side and with the lower arm stretched out in front, we make a fist to push with the arm downwards. Meanwhile, the legs are going to shrink towards the chest, making the lower back not arched, but quite the opposite. , only slightly flexed. In this position, the abdominal area is already activated. Then, we place the other hand behind the head in such a way that the latissimus dorsi is pre-stretching, and precisely at this point the latissimus dorsi has a slight connection with the major oblique and, in turn, with the minor. And, from there, we do a small lateral crunch activating the oblique effectively. I take a breath and squeeze, noticing the contraction; you have to feel the dorsal and all the oblique muscles “, he explains in the video.

Other exercises you can do to train your obliques are side planks, Russian twists, and torso twist crunches.

