The best exercises for biceps for people between 60 and 80 years old

The Health Organization recommends that older adults engage in activities designed to enhance balance and coordination, as well as strengthen muscles, to help prevent falls and improve health. Routines that include strength exercises include many benefits to prevent sarcopenia, the loss of muscle mass and power that occurs with aging.

To carry them out, you have to do good planning and use a weight that is not excessive. Dumbbells of 1 or 2 kilos or elastic bands can be used. Two or three days a week is enough to achieve good results. These are five recommended exercises.

one

Elastic band lift

The elastic band is a perfect item to exercise your biceps. There are them with a variable resistance level, so you can buy the softest or the intermediate ones. Sitting down and with your legs stretched out, grab the bands with your hands and bend and stretch your arms, noticing the strength in the muscles.

two

dumbbell exercise

The classic exercise with dumbbells is also highly recommended. Use them with little weight and with your arms close to your body and lift your arms up alternately, doing about ten repetitions with each arm.

3

barbell exercise

A barbell can also be useful for bicep exercises. With feet hip-width apart and knees slightly bent, raise the bar with both hands and do ten repetitions.

4

rowing exercise

This exercise can be done with a special device in gyms to perform the movement that is done when rowing. But it can also be done with dumbbells. Strengthens all the muscles of the arms and back, including the biceps. You can do three sets of ten exercises.

5

push-ups

Always after medical clearance, a complete exercise for the biceps is push-ups. They can be done by supporting the balls of the feet and the back straight or with the knees supported. Just ten or fifteen repetitions.

