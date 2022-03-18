the best exercises to eliminate it quickly

Body flaccidity is the loss of elasticity in the skin and muscle tissue. In addition, it usually happens due to being overweight or losing it, sedentary lifestyle or poor diet.

For this reason, it can occur in any part of the body and if it occurs in the crotch, the Es la Moda portal revealed the best exercises to tone that part of the body.

1. Juice squat with jump and isometry of 15 seconds.

2. Cross lunges.

3. Side lunge.

4 Single leg hip bridge.

Still, people wonder what is the best time to exercise and, For this reason, experts say that it is a matter of preference, taste and schedules. The important thing is to meet the daily goals.

It should be noted that exercise must be accompanied by a good eating plan that is balanced and contains fruits, vegetables, proteins, fats, carbohydrates and all the nutrients that the body needs.

To combat flaccidity it is important to increase water consumption, according to the Portuguese health, nutrition and wellness portal Tua Saúde, but the daily consumption of this liquid is different for men than for women, since there are differences between intake, but typically most men need about 13 cups of fluid a day and most women need about nine.

The portal suggested increasing the consumption of foods rich in protein, collagen and antioxidants such as “low-fat meats, grains, eggs, gelatin, milk and derivatives; as well as foods rich in vitamin C such as orange, lemon, kiwi, tangerine, among other citrus fruits.

Similarly, he suggested quitting smoking, using creams that moisturize the skin and help with elasticity and, finally, indicated that it is advisable to have a healthy weight.

Benefits of exercising

Regular physical activity can improve muscular and cardiorespiratory fitness, improve bone and functional health, reduce the risk of hypertension, coronary heart disease, stroke, diabetes, various types of cancer (including breast and colon cancer), and depression, reduce the risk of falls, as well as hip or vertebral fractures and helps maintain a healthy body weight.

Among the most common physical activities are: walking, cycling or running and all of them can be done with any level of ability and for everyone’s enjoyment.

In addition, the new guidelines recommend at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate- or vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity per week for all adults, including people living with chronic conditions or disabilities, and an average of 60 minutes a day for children and adolescents.

Along the same lines, statistics from the World Health Organization show that one in four adults and four in five adolescents do not get enough physical activity.

Globally, women are less active (32%) than men (23%), and activity declines at older ages in most countries.

Similarly, the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that “physical activity is essential for health and well-being, since it can help add years to life and life to years. […]. Every movement counts, especially now that we are facing the limitations derived from the covid-19 pandemic. We all need to move every day, safely and creatively.”

For its part, the Organization pointed out that it indicated that people with an insufficient level of physical activity have a risk of death between 20 and 30% higher compared to people who reach a sufficient level of physical activity.