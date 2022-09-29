The best exercises to lose belly are these 5 and… they are not abs

That you can (and should) include a simple table of five exercises in your training routines, which will only take you 15 minutes to do, does not mean that the task you have as a goal will be easy. In the gut a lot of fat accumulates that we don’t want, very easily too. But getting rid of it is much more difficult. Beginning with the kitchen, where abs are forged over a slow fire, and ending with training, we have learnedwith the help of those who know best, what is the recipe to which those women with flat abdomens that we also want to achieve subscribe. Take note because here is everything you need to know.

What to eat (and what not) to lose belly

Surely you have read the sentence “abs are made in the kitchen”. It is one of the most certain premises to begin to put our task on track. The expression, completely true, is based on the fact that to obtain a defined abdomen, the first thing you must adopt is a healthy diet. The second, be constant in the practice of exercise, knowing which ones are best for you in each case.

But let’s go back to the beginning, food. According to Alejandra Martínez, B3B Woman Studio trainer, the diet must be “real and rich in nutrients. The dishes must be full of color and always have the presence of protein, healthy fats, carbohydrates, fiber, fruit and vegetables in your diet”. We agree with the expert that eating is something delicious and magnificent that we should try to keep away from negative connotations such as talking about restrictions, but since there are foods that are much more nutritious than others, it is best to be clear about what is not going to help you eat. have a toned abdomen, so avoid ultra-processed products, refined sugars, sweeteners and white flour.

What kind of training to do to lose gut?

Each body is a different universe in which some exercises or others may have a greater or lesser incidence. For this reason, the most important thing to keep in mind when considering an exercise program aimed at a specific goal, such as losing your belly, is to ask professionals for advice and, above all, listen to your body. “There are no magical exercises that make us lose the gut since you cannot lose fat in a localized way”, explains Alejandra Martínez. Fat loss occurs globally over the entire body so that what can be achieved with training is to lower the percentage of fat in general by creating the right workout.

Strength, cardio? What should we base our exercises on if what we are looking for is to lose that fat? Well, the ideal is a combo of high-intensity exercises with strength training. In this way, strength training would focus more on the main object, the abdomen, so that by strengthening the gut in search of definition, muscle toning gains space against fat localized, displacing it to its elimination through perseverance and a training program based on the quality of movement over quantity. “They must be done very control and listening to your body at all times, doing more repetitions is not always going to be better, the quality of the movement is important and taking care of the technique” insists the B3B Woman Studio coach.

How much should you train a week?

As the expert reminds us, it is important to point out that all bodies are different and what may work for some sometimes does not work for others, since everything depends on the type of person, their physical conditions, their physical abilities and their performance. . Therefore, we never recommend that you compare yourself with others and focus all your efforts on enjoying the training.

That said, there is five exercises that Alejandra Martínez strongly recommends us to integrate in our training program alternating between high intensity and strength, performing them at least biweekly. You will hardly need 15 minutes to complete them, so they are easily assumable in your daily agenda.

The best exercises for the gut

Front plank or forearm plank. Instead of doing few series for a more or less prolonged time, the expert urges us to try series (7/8) of about 10-15 seconds each, interspersing breaks of 10 between them. Essential, be aware of the position of each muscle so that its execution is adequate. dynamic plank. In this case the number of series, their duration and the rest between them is repeated. From the same starting position, the aim is to move the ankle joint (forward and backward) to make the exercise more dynamic. side plank. Again, another variant of the base exercise that requires 5 sets of 10 repetitions on each side with 20-second breaks between them. As you lower your hip, pay attention not to drop it, but to control the movement so as not to touch the ground. burpees. A classic fat burner that cannot be missed because the movement starts from a strong core. 3 sets of 10 to 15 burpees with 1 minute rest in between are recommended. Press Pallof with rubber. It is probably the most unknown exercise on the list, but still one of the most effective. It is performed standing with an elastic band attached somewhere at waist level. It is about stretching this complement from its point of origin in 3/4 series of 10 repetitions with 1 minute of recovery between them.

reducing plates

From the list that the expert gives us, we conclude that planks are the most complete and effective exercise when it comes to reducing the perimeter of the abdomen and toning abdominals to reduce fat. Therefore, we added a tutorial with many variations plates (including those mentioned above) that are another handful of alternatives to include and vary in abdominal toning workouts.

