The best exercises to lower cholesterol

One of the biggest fears of the population when doing blood tests are the results of cholesterol. This is a waxy substance found in the blood that the body needs to form healthy cells. However, high levels can increase the risk of heart disease as fatty deposits form in the blood vessels making it difficult for blood to flow through the arteries.

It is important to keep a balanced diet and exercise to prevent it from arising, but if it’s already too late, here are several tips to reduce cholesterol levels:

walk frequently

Taking a walk at least three times a week can be very effective in losing weight and strengthening the heart. It is recommended that the walk lasts 30 minutes or more, since it is from this moment when the body begins to burn fat. In addition, it is convenient to maintain an intense rhythm, since this way we will burn more fat.

Running

If you are looking for an exercise higher intensityRunning is a good option. You can start with short runs of 10 minutes and increase the time as you gain bottom until you reach a training of approximately 30 minutes.

squats

This exercise that we can do almost anywhere will help us stay active and will push the heart to work. In addition, it will strengthen our legs and buttocks.

Climbing stairs

It is available to anyone and it is very effective, as it makes the body exert itself, makes us sweat and let’s strengthen our legs and thus its circulation. Once a day, leave the elevator behind and go up the stairs.

Swimming

In addition to being one of the most complete sports, swimming will help reduce cholesterol levels, since it contributes to improve blood circulation, especially the legs. In addition, it will help you if you have muscular or postural discomfort and it is a relaxing exercise.

Gym

In the face of winter it is more advisable to opt for a gym. There are treadmills where you can run, bikes to spin and group classes that will help you burn fat in company and to the rhythm of music.

Dance

It is a simple and complete exercise that will revitalize the heart. With it we will lose weight, improve our cardiovascular health and we will increase our aerobic power. You can do it at home or in a dance hall, alone or accompanied.