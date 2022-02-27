The best external battery for iPhone at a minimum price

Don’t miss out on this deal on the Apple Magsafe Battery, it’s never been so cheap before.

Apple has always presented an extra battery case with its smartphones, however due to the 4 models that we have available for two generations, this no longer makes so much sense. For this reason, the company submitted its MagSafe battery, compatible with any iPhone and that gives an extra battery. It is probably best external battery that you can buy for your iPhone.

This external battery charges the iPhone wirelessly, weighs very little and will give us several extra hours of battery life per day. Its official price is 109 euros, but now it can be yours for only 89 euros, the biggest discount we’ve seen on this accessory. It offers a very careful design and complete integration with the iPhone, with a charging animation and information in the battery widget.

The MagSafe battery fits like nothing and its design is so compact that you can take it anywhere.

Officially, the Apple MagSafe Battery is compatible with iPhones that have this technology, that is: iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, although it will charge any device with wireless charging. But it is also that you can make any iPhone compatible with MagSafe in a very simple way.

How much battery is the Apple MagSafe Battery capable of recharging?

These are the data that Apple provides about the charge that the MagSafe Battery is capable of providing:

Up to 70% more charge for iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 13 mini with the MagSafe battery.

Up to 60% more charge for iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 with the MagSafe battery.

Up to 60% more charge for iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro with the MagSafe battery.

Up to 40% more charge for iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro Max with the MagSafe battery.

