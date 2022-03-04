“The best father”: Toni Costa causes tenderness by singing with Alaïa song of “Encanto”

Tony Costa has become one of the most followed and loved famous dads on social networks, to prove one of his most recent publications, a reel in which he appears with his little daughter Alaïawhom he procreated with Adamari Lopez.

In the publication, the Spanish appears with a filter that deformed his face in an animated way, while commenting: “Well, Alaïa is fascinated by a movie which is called ‘Charm’ which has a spectacular soundtrack, and then we’re going to sing Bruno’s, what’s his name? (he asked Alaïa)”.

To which the almost seven-year-old girl replied: “We don’t talk about Bruno”, while his dad mentioned: “And…”, giving entrance so that both began to sing the famous song of the Disney movie.

Tony Costa started singing with little Alaiaand while he made funny faces at the camera, she leaned back in the car and did not stop singing.

Toni Costa sings with Alaïa the theme of “Encanto”

To accompany the video, Tony Costa wrote in the description: “singing with my daughter On the way to school, since he saw the movie @encantomovie every morning we sing Bruno’s hehehe. Toño doesn’t know it but he improvises not so well! Hahaha”.

By the way, the Spanish dancer provoked sighs and moved to his followers, who reacted to the publication with comments such as: “The best father”, “Blessings to both of you, you look great singing”, “Blessings to that super dad and his princess“, among others.