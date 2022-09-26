The best FIFA 23 ranking: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland?

FIFA 23 will have no shortage of star players this year.

From legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to young prodigies like Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.

All four are ideal players to use in FIFA 23, but how do they compare to each other?

The Sporting News breaks down each player’s ratings with a full comparison below.

What is Lionel Messi’s rating in FIFA 23?

Lionel Messi’s overall rating in FIFA 23 is 91, two points lower than his previous rating of 93.

The Argentine star’s speed is the most affected, dropping four points to 81, while his shooting has also dropped three points to 89.

Messi’s dribbling remains his strongest asset with 94 points and his passing is also at a respectable 90 points.

How is Cristiano Ronaldo ranked in FIFA 23?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s overall rating in FIFA 23 is 90, down one point from his previous rating of 91.

Like Messi, the Portuguese striker has lost a lot of momentum this year, dropping six points to 81.

Ronaldo’s assists have also dropped by four points, to 78, but his shooting rating remains dangerously high at 92.

What is Kylian Mbappé’s FIFA 23 rating?

Kylian Mbappé’s overall rating in FIFA 23 is 91, same as last year.

The PSG star’s shot improved by one point to 89 from FIFA 22, but his physique was down by one point to 76.

Mbappé’s speed remains his best asset with a ridiculously high rating of 97.

What is Erling Haaland’s FIFA 23 rating?

Haaland’s overall rating in FIFA 23 is 88, same as in FIFA 22.

The Norwegian’s stats remained stable apart from a four-point increase in defense and a one-point drop in physicality.

Haaland’s shot, rated 91, is his best asset and is notably superior to that of Messi and Mbappé.

The Manchester City striker still has room for improvement when it comes to assists, which are currently rated at 65.

How do Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe and Haaland’s FIFA 23 stats compare?