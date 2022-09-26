Entertainment

The best FIFA 23 ranking: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland?

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 36 2 minutes read

FIFA 23 will have no shortage of star players this year.

From legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to young prodigies like Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.

All four are ideal players to use in FIFA 23, but how do they compare to each other?

The Sporting News breaks down each player’s ratings with a full comparison below.

What is Lionel Messi’s rating in FIFA 23?

Lionel Messi’s overall rating in FIFA 23 is 91, two points lower than his previous rating of 93.

The Argentine star’s speed is the most affected, dropping four points to 81, while his shooting has also dropped three points to 89.

Messi’s dribbling remains his strongest asset with 94 points and his passing is also at a respectable 90 points.

MORE: Is Ted Lasso in FIFA 23? | FIFA 23 players with the most potential

How is Cristiano Ronaldo ranked in FIFA 23?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s overall rating in FIFA 23 is 90, down one point from his previous rating of 91.

Like Messi, the Portuguese striker has lost a lot of momentum this year, dropping six points to 81.

Ronaldo’s assists have also dropped by four points, to 78, but his shooting rating remains dangerously high at 92.

What is Kylian Mbappé’s FIFA 23 rating?

Kylian Mbappé’s overall rating in FIFA 23 is 91, same as last year.

The PSG star’s shot improved by one point to 89 from FIFA 22, but his physique was down by one point to 76.

Mbappé’s speed remains his best asset with a ridiculously high rating of 97.

What is Erling Haaland’s FIFA 23 rating?

Haaland’s overall rating in FIFA 23 is 88, same as in FIFA 22.

The Norwegian’s stats remained stable apart from a four-point increase in defense and a one-point drop in physicality.

Haaland’s shot, rated 91, is his best asset and is notably superior to that of Messi and Mbappé.

The Manchester City striker still has room for improvement when it comes to assists, which are currently rated at 65.

How do Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe and Haaland’s FIFA 23 stats compare?

Status Messi Ronaldo Mbappe Haaland
In general 91 90 91 88
pace 81 81 97 89
Shoot 89 92 89 91
passing 90 78 80 65
Dribble 94 85 92 80
Defense 34 34 36 49
Physical 64 75 76 87

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 36 2 minutes read

Related Articles

discover the most ‘pearlcore’ trends

3 mins ago

Mbappé 6th, Lewandowski 4th, Haaland 2nd… the 7 best football players of the moment

4 mins ago

Amber Heard’s reaction when she learned that Johnny Depp is dating

14 mins ago

Meghan Markle wanted to become the “Beyoncé of the royal family”?

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button