The Best Fifa Awards, Jorginho and Donnarumma among the candidates for victory | News
The Chelsea midfielder will play for the title of best footballer of the year, the far defender of PSG that of best goalkeeper
There are also the Azzurri Jorginho And Gianluigi Donnarumma among the candidates for the victory of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021. The Chelsea playmaker was shortlisted for the title of best footballer of the year, while the Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper will play for the title of best goalkeeper. The awards ceremony, which will take place remotely, is scheduled for January 17, 2022.
The Best FIFA Men’s Player, the nominees:
– Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid CF)
– Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City FC)
– Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus FC / Manchester United FC)
– Erling Haaland (Norway / BV Borussia 09 Dortmund)
– Jorginho (Italy / Chelsea FC)
– N’Golo Kanté (France / Chelsea FC)
– Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern München)
– Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)
– Lionel Messi (Argentina / FC Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain)
– Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)
– Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC)
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper, the nominees:
– Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool FC)
– Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy / AC Milan / Paris Saint-Germain)
– Édouard Mendy (Senegal / Chelsea FC)
– Manuel Neuer (Germany / FC Bayern München)
– Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark / Leicester City FC)