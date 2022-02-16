The best fights of celebs on social networks that (perhaps) we had forgotten about

Lately, every time I open Instagram to check my notifications and look at my feed, my first thought is, “Please Kanye, that’s enough. Appease yourself ». As we all know, the rapper – who today goes by the name of Ye – has waged a battle to win over his ex, Kim Kardashian, and is doing it with a veritable social feud against her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

As much as everything is quite cringe, it is good to remember that Ye is part of a large group of celebs who don’t spare themselves when it comes to arguing despite the fact that there are social media out there and millions of people reading.

Here are the best online celebrity fights we totally forgot about.

ARIANA GRANDE VS PETE DAVIDSON

It touches us to quote Pete Davidson again, but this time in relation to a historical ex: Ariana Grande. After their breakup, the comedian had acted a sketch about their break up. The singer did not like it and wrote a tweet: “For someone who says they hate the spotlight, you really like to exploit it instead!”. She deleted it soon after, but she replied to a user asking her to comment with a nice one Thank u, next.

NOAH CYRUS VS LIL XAN

I think this is one of the craziest break ups in the world. In 2018, Lil Xan posted a story about her girlfriend with Ookay on Instagram in which she claims that she cheated on him with him. Noah always replies on Instagram explaining that the ex lost his mind when he sent him a meme starring Charlie Puth. Also through the story, Xan explains that it is not about that but that there was an actual betrayal. The reaction via social of the singer is not long in coming and she explains that the only one to have been betrayed is her. Are you dizzy? Well, know that it all ended with Lil Xan saying their relationship was fake, created by Columbia and Noah Cyrus saying it’s not true and he’s out of his mind. Too bad there is little left of these stories because they were a real gem.

KATY PERRY VS TAYLOR SWIFT

We all know about the fight between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, but we may have forgotten that it also had online implications. In fact, after the publication of Bad Blood and after the singer declared that she wrote it thinking about another pop star who had betrayed her, Katy Perry has seen fit to write a tweet quoting Mean Girls. The dig went straight to the recipient.

KENDALL JENNER VS SCOTT DISICK

A lot of water has passed under the bridge, but I don’t know if you remember the times when Scott Disick started dating Sofia Richie, after his break up with Kourtney Kardashian mainly due to his problems with alcoholism and infidelity. Nobody expected him to start dating anyone so early and in fact the Kardashian clan reacted with a series of sour comments. The prize was won by Kendall Jenner who, commenting on a photo of the new couple, wrote: “Oh, Scott and his children.”

LADY GAGA VS ADAM LEVINE

The Maroon 5 frontman didn’t like Lady Gaga’s Applause at all and, in fact, he saw fit to say on Twitter that it was old recycled music for the new generations. Gaga then responded in kind by saying, “Oh the art police are here.” Dissing concluded with other humble fake tweets from Levine who, in the end, also takes advantage of it to make the Nazi grammar. More childish than that, there is none.

