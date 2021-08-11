The best films about the strength of women to see a must

There are stories about courage, about raising your head and fighting for your goal. Here are the best films about the strength of women a must see

Over the years the women they have had to fight for rights that, today, we consider essential: the right to vote, the right to a fair wage, the right to work.

At the same time, however, even today, some personal rights are trampled on, if we are talking about women, such as that of being believed or that of not being harassed when they are in a state of alteration given by alcohol.

Cinema has always wanted to represent stories that told the struggles and suffering that certain women, truly existed or the result of fantasy, had to live.

The best films about the strength of women to see

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Films of Steven Soderbergh, based on a true story, starring Julia Roberts who won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance.

Erin Brockovich she is a precarious secretary of a law firm and mother of three children, single after two divorces. Driven by curiosity and his sense of resourcefulness and justice, he decides to investigate the Pacific Gas and Electric Company, guilty of contaminating the aquifers of a town, causing cancer to residents.

We are facing a classic film, with a story of strong impact and a main character perfectly sewn on Julia Roberts, which gives us a great performance (in addition to the Oscar, he also won a Golden Globe for the film).

In Erin Brockovich we see a woman fighting, going against an important company, a sort of David against Goliath, in a female version.

Changeling (2008)

Among the best films about the strength of women, we also find Changeling(2008 film), directed by Clint Eastwood.

We are in 1928, in Los Angeles: Christine She is an unmarried mother who lives with her nine-year-old son Walter. One day the child disappears, leaving no trace, causing a strong despair in the mother.

Five months later, the police say they have found Walter, but, upon reuniting with his mother, Christine realizes that this is not her son, despite the child claiming otherwise. The woman, after several protests, is taken for crazy and is interned in an asylum, a treatment that the police frequently used to get rid of uncomfortable or embarrassing facts.

The terrible, how absurd, story told by Clint Eastwood it is, in fact, a true story, inspired by events that really happened in Los Angeles in 1928.

Eastwood maintains his tendency to tell the stories of the last and the misunderstood, this time mixing drama with a real thriller.

Angelina Jolie, in the role of Christine, gives the audience a performance of extraordinary power, representing all the pain and strength that a mother can pull out, when her child is in danger.

We Want Sex (2010)

Film of 2010, directed by Nigel Cole, starring Sally Hawkins, Miranda Richardson and Rosamund Pike.

The film, inspired by a true story, tells the 1987 strike of 187 workers at the sewing machines of Ford in Dagenham. The workers were forced to work in precarious conditions, for many hours, to the detriment of their lives and those of their families. The strike was born to protest against sex discrimination and to achieve equal pay. The event attracted the attention of the trade unions and the community.

The film, despite re-ing a fact it really happened in the eighties, it is still today of a dramatic contemporaneity: even today, in fact, women and men are not treated equally in the workplace and it still happens too often that women have a lower salary than a man, in the same professional position.

We Want Sex it is a film about the strength of women and their struggles for rights that should be equal to those of men.

The right to count (2016)

Another film about the strength of women, another true story: The right to count is a 2016 Film directed by Theodore Melfi. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Margot Lee Shetterly, which tells the true story of African-American mathematicians, scientists, and physists Katherine Johnson, who collaborated with NASA, challenging the racism and sexism of the society of the time.

We are in 1961, in the middle of the Cold War, in a society still steeped in racism and patriarchy. Here begins the story of Katherine Johnson, an African-American mathematician and her colleagues: Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson. The three work as calculators at NASA, dealing daily with the problems arising from the color of their skin and their being women, in a world populated by white men.

The right to count, relying on facts that really happened, tells a story of courage and struggle, to break down all kinds of barriers.

The film is also embellished by the interpretations of the three protagonists: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe.

A promising woman (2020)

Let’s end our list of films about the strength of women, with a very recent film: A promising woman, directed by Emerald Fennell, in his directorial debut.

Cassie she was considered a “promising woman”, given her innate skill in medical school, but one event led her to leave university: the rape of her best friend, Nina, by a classmate, while she was drunk. The fact shocked the girl so much, which led her to depression and, then, suicide.

Since that time, Cassie has not been the same and has decided to make her pay to all those men who take advantage of drunken women. The girl, in fact, pretends to be completely drunk in a room and, when a man takes her home to take advantage of her, reveals his sobriety and terrifies him, leading him not to repeat that behavior again. Cassie becomes an avenging angel, but a meeting with a former college friend of hers leads her to seek the perfect revenge for her friend Nina.

Emerald Fennell, in this brilliant debut, brings an important theme, such as the harassment of drunken women, with a pop style and a simple language, which creates an interesting contrast with the theme of the film.

And which film about the strength of women do you prefer?