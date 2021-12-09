The best films in streaming by John Malkovich, a magnificent histrionic poised between serious and facetious

The great performer of Dangerous Liaisons, twice nominated for an Oscar, turns 68 today. Five streaming titles to remember an original career to say the least.

At least until the mid-90s John Malkovich it has been an essential name for great auteur cinema, both American and European. This is evidenced by precious collaborations such as those that the actor has developed with authors of the caliber of Robert Benton, Michelangelo Antonioni, Wim Wenders, Woody Allen, Manoel De Oliveira, Liliana Cavani, Jane Campion. Besides of course the directors of the five streaming movies that we have chosen to pay homage to the actor who turns 68 today. Over time, Malkovich also discovered the fun of becoming a character actor and exploring genre cinema aimed at more explicit entertainment. And also in this case he has produced notable interpretations and feature films at times of notable quality. Two titles to prove it: In the center of the viewfinder (1993) by Wolfgang Petersenfor which he earned his second Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor, or Player (1998) of John Dahl where it is produced in a magnificent final poker game with Matt Damon. Without a doubt, let us therefore leave you to the work and art of John Malkovich, one of the great performers of our time. Enjoy the reading.

Five great streaming movies starring John Malkovich

The empire of the sun

Dangerous Liaisons

Tea in the desert

Changeling

Burn After Reading – Spy proof

Empire of the Sun (1987)

One of the most personal and important films of Steven Spielbergan underrated and powerful masterpiece that speaks of childhood lost in the horror of the Second World War. based on the autobiographical novel by James G. Ballard, The empire of the sun starring a very young Christian Bale and as main support a mellifluous and hypnotic Malkovich, in one of his most ambiguous and successful interpretations. Six Oscar nominations but sensationally not those for film and direction. Even the public did not love him as much as other Spielberg films, but in our opinion it remains a fundamental work to fully understand this author. Available on Rakuten TV, KILOS, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.

Dangerous Liaisons (1988)

A turning point in Malkovich’s career, which proves that he can be a great protagonist with a proof of unusual elegance and subtlety. The actor duets with Michelle Pfeiffer and the titanic co-star Glenn Close to the maximum of the acting potential he possesses. The result is perfect, inevitable. Directed by one Stephen Frears sharp and highly calibrated, Dangerous Liaisons is one of the greatest adaptations in the history of cinema. Three Oscars and many other nominations arrive, but sensationally not those for best director and leading actor. Gross, unforgivable mistakes. Masterpiece of rigor that still knows how to freeze the public today. Available on CHILI, Google PlayApple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.

Tea in the Desert (1990)

Bernardo Bertolucci chooses Malkovich to join him with a grandiose one Debra Winger. The film adaptation of the text by Paul Bowles becomes a sumptuous visual spectacle, thanks also to the photography of Vittorio Storaro. Tea in the desert it is literature that becomes cinema, a refined and vibrant film in images, interpreted with absolute grandeur by the protagonists. The warmth of the aesthetics of this film is among the most successful things of the author of Last tango in Paris. Available on Infinity +Amazon Prime Video.

Changeling (2008)

Changeling: The Official Italian Trailer of the film with Angelina Jolie and John Malkovich

After acting with Clint Eastwood in In the Center of the Viewfinder, Malkovich is directed by the great author in a period drama starring him Angelina Jolie to the best performance of his career. Inspired by a true story that took place in the 1930s, Changeling is photographed beautifully and wistfully by Tom Stern. Fluid and autumnal film, one of Eastwood’s best and least recognized. With moments of silent bowing cinema. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video, NOW.

Burn After Reading – Spy Proof (2008)

Burn After Reading – Spy Proof: Trailer of the new film by the Coen brothers, with Brad Pitt and George Clooney

We close the roundup on Malkovich with his hilarious collaboration with cin i Coen brothers thanks to one of their feature films most directed towards slapstick comedy. Obviously in their own way. Burn After Reading – Spy proof is a crazy parody of the spy-movie in which a cast of Frances McDormand, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Tilda Swinton, Richard Jenkins and many others. A free and sweetly insane film, in which Malkovich unleashes all his acting class. Available on Infinity +, Amazon Prime Video, NOW.