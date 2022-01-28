The best films in streaming by Marthe Keller, an icon of 70s cinema

The Swiss actress who turns 77 today has starred with Dustin Hoffman, Al Pacino, Marcello Mastroianni and many other distinguished colleagues. 5 streaming titles to commemorate his international career.

We want to send happy birthday wishes (77 years) to today Marthe Keller, the most famous actress ever born in Switzerland. Active since the 1960s, the interpreter rose to international prominence from the second half of the following decade. Since that time, Keller has collaborated with some of the most important actors and directors of the period, as the five streaming movies chosen to pay homage to his career. Unfortunately, it is not available on any platform Fedora (1978), melodrama directed by the genius of Billy Wilder in which the actress acts together with William Holden and Henry Fonda. However, the selected titles remain absolutely worthy of interest. Enjoy the reading.

The marathoner

Black Sunday

One moment, one life

Oci Ciornie

Hereafter

The Marathon Runner (1976)

One of the most famous thrillers of the 70s, directed by a John Schlesinger in great shape making the most of the crystalline class of two big screen lions such as Dustin Hoffman and Sir Laurence Olivier. Without forgetting the Keller e Roy Scheider in support. Photographed by the great Conrad Hall, The marathoner it is a very tense film, with almost unbearable torture scenes, but captivating in the plot. And then with those actors… Keller gets a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Available on KILOS, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video.

Black Sunday (1976)

In the same year she was chosen by a great action / thriller artisan like John Frankenheimer for the film adaptation of the best-seller by Thomas Harris (that of The silence of the lambs). Black Sunday it turns out to be a genre product packaged with great cinematic strength, in the pure style of its author. Also in the cast Bruce Dern, Robert Shaw, for a product in perfect line with the fears of the time. Which then are almost all of those of today, when it comes to terrorism. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

One Moment, One Life (1977)

Written by the two-time Academy Award winner Alvin Sargent (Giulia, Common people), this unfortunate drama directed by Sydney Pollack it allows Keller to confront another great talent of American cinema which she is Al Pacino. One moment, one life it has moments of great romantic and dramatic depth but remains a product of the wandering narrative tension. A “wrong” film but which in the end you love, whose audacity and shamelessness you admire. Available on CHILI.

Oci Ciornie (1987)

Nikita Mikhalkov directs Keller in one of her most successful feature films, a crazy hymn to life and lightheartedness starring a gigantic Marcello Mastroianni. It is no coincidence that the actor won his second prize at Cannes for this interpretation and obtained his third Oscar nomination, still a record for a non-English interpreter today. Oci Ciornie unfolds like a surreal and sweet tale, a poetic concentration of evasion from reality realized in a sublime way. Very good as always too Silvana Mangano. Available on CHILI.

Hereafter (2010)

Hereafter: The Official Trailer of the Film in Italian

Even if engaged in a small part, we could not fail to report Hereafter in this five as directed by the great Clint Eastwood. A film about life beyond life, which is divided into three stories when only the one that sees the protagonist Matt Damon seems to really matter to the director. However, it remains a very interesting product, full of great ideas and with emotionally pregnant moments. Also in the cast Bryce Dallas Howard And Cecile de France. Discontinuous but in some moments really powerful. Available on Rakuten TV, KILOS, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video.