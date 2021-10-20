The best films in which Zach Galifianakis starred

Zach Galifianakis he is one of the most important actors who have ever distinguished themselves in the contemporary film scene. The American actor, of Greek origins, has achieved great success thanks to his comic structure and his great potential, which have allowed him to emerge not only within a purely comic film scene, but also to broaden his horizons on the basis of a considerable talent that has always been recognized. In order to understand who Zach Galifianakis is, however, one cannot ignore the analysis of a reality that cannot be absolutely neglected and which concerns, in detail, the best films in which he has had the opportunity to act. Here are the film products in question.

Filmography by Zach Galifianakis

In order to learn more about the best film products that best defined the career of Zach Galifianakis, it will certainly be necessary to underline – at the outset – the filmography of the American actor and of Greek origins. The films in which he has had the opportunity to act as part of his career are the following:

Heartbreakers – Heartbreakers, directed by David Mirkin (2001)

Bubble Boy, directed by Blair Hayes (2001)

Out Cold, by Brendan Malloy and Emmett Malloy (2001)

Corky Romano – Second Hand Agent (Corky Romano), directed by Rob Pritts (2001)

Below, by David Twohy (2002)

Into the Wild – Into the Wild (Into the Wild), directed by Sean Penn (2007)

Super High Me, directed by Michael Blieden (2007) – cameo

Good Night in Las Vegas (What Happens in Vegas), directed by Tom Vaughan (2008)

Gigantic, by Matt Aselton (2008)

The Hangover, by Todd Phillips (2009)

G-Force – Superspie on a mission (G-Force), directed by Hoyt Yeatman (2009)

Up in the Air, directed by Jason Reitman (2009)

Youth in Revolt, directed by Miguel Arteta (2009)

Little Fish, Strange Pond, directed by Gregory Dark (2009)

Dinner for Schmucks, directed by Jay Roach (2010)

Operation: Endgame, directed by Fouad Mikati (2010)

Parto col folle (Due Date), directed by Todd Phillips (2010)

5 Days Out (It’s Kind of a Funny Story), directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden (2010)

The Hangover 2 (The Hangover: Part II), directed by Todd Phillips (2011)

The Muppets (The Muppets), directed by James Bobin (2011)

Surprise Candidate (The Campaign), directed by Jay Roach (2012)

The Hangover 3 (The Hangover: Part III), directed by Todd Phillips (2013)

Are You Here, by Matthew Weiner (2013)

Muppets 2 – Wanted, directed by James Bobin (2014)

Birdman, directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu (2014)

Keeping Up with the Joneses, by Greg Mottola (2016)

Masterminds – The geniuses of the scam (Masterminds), directed by Jared Hess (2016)

Tulip Fever, directed by Justin Chadwick (2017)

In the folds of time (A Wrinkle in Time), directed by Ava DuVernay (2018)

Between Two Ferns – Il film (Between Two Ferns – The Movie), directed by Scott Aukerman (2019)

On the basis of the filmography taken into consideration, it is possible to go into the details of what the best movies that can be mentioned about the career of Zach Galifianakis.

Hangover

The first among the best films in which Zach Galifianakis starred that deserves to be mentioned is, without a doubt, Hangover. The series of films directed by Todd Phillips has achieved great success all over the world, based on the contents present within the films, as well as by virtue of a comic structure that has allowed some actors – including Zach Galifianakis in primis – to excel within the cast of film products.

Through the different products in question, the viewer will be able to live moments of real escape, defined not only by the fun that can be experienced on the screen, but also by that constant suspension of disbelief characterized by what the protagonists of the films in question experienced. A timeless success that cannot fail to be observed at least once in one’s life, The Hangover characterizes the best choice that can be made.

I leave with the madman

If in the context of The Hangover – as fundamental as it is within the films in question – the role of Zach Galifianakis should not seem primary in its characteristics, through a film of great hilarity such as I leave with the madman it will be possible to observe the American actor in the role of the real protagonist of the film. Within the film product, Zach Galifianakis stars alongside Robert Downey Jr. in a context that is certainly very entertaining, represented by the numerous vicissitudes that the two protagonists will have to experience to return home after losing a plane and receiving a ban on fly.

Also in this case the fun will be the constant with which it will be possible to observe the film product, which will surely give moments of pure lightness, characterized above all by some phrases and jokes uttered by the actor, able to give good laughs.

Between Two Ferns – The Movie

Last among the best films in which Zach Galifianakis starred it is, of course, Between Two Ferns. The film product in question proposes a canon of comedy that is certainly different from the other two films taken into consideration and, in most of the occasions, does not offer the same sensations in terms of humor and laughter. However, the film is based on thehomonymous TV show carried out by the American comedian and actor, within which success is guaranteed by the biting satire and aggressive bite of Zach Galifianakis, naturally re-proposed also and above all within the film. For this reason, those who love the famous interviews of the actor and comedian, or simply want to relate to an innovative film product in its characteristics, can only rely on this film.